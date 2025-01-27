rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
St. Agatha (ca. 1635-1645) by Francesco Furini
Save
Edit Image
mirrorart paintingwomanagathafrancesco furinibaroque paintingfaceperson
Novel & book poster template
Novel & book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14723239/novel-book-poster-templateView license
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
Penitent Magdelene (1645-1655 (Baroque)) by Workshop of Francesco Furini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151494/penitent-magdelene-1645-1655-baroque-workshop-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151139/saint-helena-ca-1575-renaissance-francesco-morandiniFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
St. Ursula (ca. 1630 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
St. Ursula (ca. 1630 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151467/st-ursula-ca-1630-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Alexander the Great and the Family of Darius (1740-1780 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Francesco Zugno
Alexander the Great and the Family of Darius (1740-1780 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Francesco Zugno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136610/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1625-1635 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Antonio Galli
Saint Mary Magdalene (ca. 1625-1635 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Antonio Galli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135915/saint-mary-magdalene-ca-1625-1635-baroque-giovanni-antonio-galliFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnson
Portrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136099/portrait-young-man-1635-1640-baroque-cornelius-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1620-1662 (Baroque)) by Carlo Francesco Nuvolone
Madonna and Child (ca. 1620-1662 (Baroque)) by Carlo Francesco Nuvolone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135913/madonna-and-child-ca-1620-1662-baroque-carlo-francesco-nuvoloneFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of a Bolognese Gentleman in a Fur-lined Coat (ca. 1523-1525 (Renaissance)) by Giuliano Bugiardini
Portrait of a Bolognese Gentleman in a Fur-lined Coat (ca. 1523-1525 (Renaissance)) by Giuliano Bugiardini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150352/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Portrait of Countess Teresa Dudley di Carpegna (1654 (Baroque)) by Justus Sustermans
Portrait of Countess Teresa Dudley di Carpegna (1654 (Baroque)) by Justus Sustermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136292/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1695 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Franchi
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1695 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Franchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151574/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1695-renaissance-antonio-franchiFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Half-Length Figure of a Woman (ca. 1690-1710 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
Half-Length Figure of a Woman (ca. 1690-1710 (Baroque)) by Michele Rocca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136435/half-length-figure-woman-ca-1690-1710-baroque-michele-roccaFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Reni
The Penitent Magdalene (ca. 1635 (Baroque)) by Guido Reni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135987/the-penitent-magdalene-ca-1635-baroque-guido-reniFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Copy of the "Mona Lisa" (ca. 1635-1660 (Baroque)) by Copy after Leonardo da Vinci
Copy of the "Mona Lisa" (ca. 1635-1660 (Baroque)) by Copy after Leonardo da Vinci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151479/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Portrait of a Young Man (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Salviati
Portrait of a Young Man (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Salviati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150768/portrait-young-man-ca-1545-renaissance-francesco-salviatiFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Madonna (1650-1675 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Madonna (1650-1675 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151524/madonna-1650-1675-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
Old masters blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872395/old-masters-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Calvary Battle (1700-ca. 1755 (Baroque)) by Francesco Simonini
Calvary Battle (1700-ca. 1755 (Baroque)) by Francesco Simonini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136520/calvary-battle-1700-ca-1755-baroque-francesco-simoniniFree Image from public domain license
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the younger
Portrait of a Noblewoman (1617 (Baroque)) by Flemish and Frans Pourbus the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837638/surprise-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Allegory of Autumn (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
Allegory of Autumn (ca. 1720 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Conca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136601/allegory-autumn-ca-1720-baroque-sebastiano-concaFree Image from public domain license