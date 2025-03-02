rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Girl (1630-1635 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Ceresa
Save
Edit Image
renaissanceoil portraitpublic domain renaissancepublic domain oil paintingrenaissance woman artistflowerfaceperson
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italian
Portrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
St. Ursula (ca. 1630 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
St. Ursula (ca. 1630 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151467/st-ursula-ca-1630-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1580-1589 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1580-1589 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151189/portrait-lady-ca-1580-1589-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Portrait of a Lady (1723-1727 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masucci
Portrait of a Lady (1723-1727 (Baroque)) by Agostino Masucci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136647/portrait-lady-1723-1727-baroque-agostino-masucciFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
Portrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnson
Portrait of a Young Man (1635-1640 (Baroque)) by Cornelius Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136099/portrait-young-man-1635-1640-baroque-cornelius-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ann Calvert Stuart Robinson (Mrs. William Robinson) (c. 1804) by Gilbert Stuart
Ann Calvert Stuart Robinson (Mrs. William Robinson) (c. 1804) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030991/ann-calvert-stuart-robinson-mrs-william-robinson-c-1804-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Vittoria della Rovere, Wife of Ferdinand II de' Medici (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermans
Vittoria della Rovere, Wife of Ferdinand II de' Medici (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151448/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Giovanni Battista Mora the Elder (1630-1644 (Renaissance)) by Bernardo Strozzi
Portrait of Giovanni Battista Mora the Elder (1630-1644 (Renaissance)) by Bernardo Strozzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1750 (Baroque)) by Sebastiano Ceccarini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136665/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1750-baroque-sebastiano-ceccariniFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1695 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Franchi
Portrait of a Noblewoman (ca. 1695 (Renaissance)) by Antonio Franchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151574/portrait-noblewoman-ca-1695-renaissance-antonio-franchiFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
Saint Helena (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151139/saint-helena-ca-1575-renaissance-francesco-morandiniFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Woman with a Lap Dog (ca. 1575-1600 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Woman with a Lap Dog (ca. 1575-1600 (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151164/woman-with-lap-dog-ca-1575-1600-renaissance-florentineFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman with a Book (19th century) by Artist Unknown, German and 19th century
Woman with a Book (19th century) by Artist Unknown, German and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775789/woman-with-book-19th-century-artist-unknown-german-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference blog banner template, editable text
Graphic design conference blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child (ca. 1620-1662 (Baroque)) by Carlo Francesco Nuvolone
Madonna and Child (ca. 1620-1662 (Baroque)) by Carlo Francesco Nuvolone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135913/madonna-and-child-ca-1620-1662-baroque-carlo-francesco-nuvoloneFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128307/princess-kotschoubey-1860-franz-xaver-winterhalterFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram story template, editable text
Online auction Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Young Man (c. 1650) by Anonymous Artist and Diego Velázquez
Portrait of a Young Man (c. 1650) by Anonymous Artist and Diego Velázquez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012416/portrait-young-man-c-1650-anonymous-artist-and-diego-velazquezFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
St. Agatha (ca. 1635-1645) by Francesco Furini
St. Agatha (ca. 1635-1645) by Francesco Furini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151469/st-agatha-ca-1635-1645-francesco-furiniFree Image from public domain license
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain license