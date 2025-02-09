Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain renaissanceoil paintingpublic domain italy artisticfacepersonartmanpublic domainBathsheba at her Bath (1700-1715 (Renaissance)) by Benedetto Gennari IIOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 925 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1387 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseDavid and Bathsheba (1540-1549 (Renaissance)) by Paris Bordonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150880/david-and-bathsheba-1540-1549-renaissance-paris-bordoneFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseMartyrdom of St. Victor (19th century) by After Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151612/martyrdom-st-victor-19th-century-after-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBath scene, 1776 by clément pierre marillierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944118/bath-scene-1776-clement-pierre-marillierFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseBacchanal mit trunkenem Silen auf zusammengebrochenem Maultier bei einer Panherme sitzend, null by giovanni benedetto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979684/image-person-artistic-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWisdom and Pleasure Honoring Hercules (17th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135863/wisdom-and-pleasure-honoring-hercules-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSamson Firing the Grain of the Philistines (1525-1575 (Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150579/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe Magnanimity of Scipio (1650-1700 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136235/the-magnanimity-scipio-1650-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Meeting of Abraham and Melchizedek (ca. 1545 (Renaissance)) by Giorgio Vasari IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150735/image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseThe Creation of Adam ripped paper element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060312/png-adam-antique-artView licenseFounding of Rome (17th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135823/founding-rome-17th-century-italianFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMerkur zeigt den Künsten den Weg zu einem auf einer steilen Anhöhe stehenden Heiligtum, null by arnold houbrakenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949843/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAllegorie, eine Art christlicher Herkules auf dem Scheideweg, null by johann rottenhammerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950050/image-person-instruments-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687770/history-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints (1550-1575 (Renaissance)) by Biagio Pupinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150996/madonna-and-child-with-saints-1550-1575-renaissance-biagio-pupiniFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDante und Vergil erblicken Paolo und Francesca, oben der Höllenrichter Minos, ca. 1807 by joseph anton kochhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949061/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseThe Creation of Adam element, editable Michelangelo Buonarroti's famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060327/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Feast Given by Joseph for His Brothers (1580-1590 (Renaissance)) by Francesco Morandini and Copy after Agnolo Bronzinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151260/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOedipus and the Sphinx (1864) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128523/oedipus-and-the-sphinx-1864-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseScipio Africanus Freeing Massiva (1719-1721 (Baroque)) by Giovanni Battista Tiepolohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136613/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBacchantenzug (Triumph des Bacchus), null by jacob jordaenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935843/bacchantenzug-triumph-des-bacchus-null-jacob-jordaensFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung Man Drinking Water (Rebecca and Eliezer?) by French 16th Century and Francesco Primaticciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Martyrdom of St. Ursula (ca. 1700 (Renaissance)) by Follower of Lorenzo Pasinellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151573/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlaque with the Judgment Of Paris (ca. 1575 (Renaissance)) by German and Workshop of Hans Jamnitzer IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151135/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license