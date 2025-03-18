Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageromanfacepersonartmanmarblepublic domaincupidHead of a Sleeping Cupid (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Imperial)) by RomanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1021 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1532 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseLar Compitalis (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152001/lar-compitalis-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseDesign contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444203/design-contest-poster-templateView licenseHead of a Woman (1st century BCE-4th century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151978/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709537/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of an Athlete (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Roman and Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134194/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709979/mens-skincare-instagram-post-templateView licenseTorso of Hygeia, Goddess of Health (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151946/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen essential kits in black, editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715331/men-essential-kits-black-editable-mockupView licenseEros (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134230/eros-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEros (1st century BCE-2nd century CE) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134232/eros-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-ce-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseAged Herakles (Roman copy: 1st century BCE-1st century CE; Greek original: 3rd century BCE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134075/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909893/endless-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHercules (Roman copy: 1st century BCE-1st century CE; Greek original: 3rd century BCE (Roman Imperial)) by Roman and After…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134100/photo-image-lion-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLike & share poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370856/like-share-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of Dionysos (1st century BCE-3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152015/head-dionysos-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseDeity or Genius of the Eastern Provinces (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Roman and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133110/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStop bullying poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594237/stop-bullying-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVenus of the "Capitoline Venus" Type (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151913/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThought suppression blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888186/thought-suppression-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseMale Head (1st century BCE-3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151904/male-head-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseThought suppression Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888188/thought-suppression-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseSatyr Pouring Wine (Original: ca. 370-360 BCE; Roman copy: 1st century BCE-1st century CE (Classical-Roman)) by Roman and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134212/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663628/medieval-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAthena (Original: 5th century BCE; Copy: 1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Roman and Copy after Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133548/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a dragon fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664936/fighting-dragon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseYoung Vertumnus or Silvanus (1st century BCE-4th century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151999/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWork deadline, paper craft element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934469/work-deadline-paper-craft-element-editable-designView licenseHead of Pan (1st century BCE-3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152073/head-pan-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseSafe space Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888023/safe-space-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseYouth of the Narcissus Type (Roman copy: 1st century BCE-1st century CE (Classical-Roman)) by Roman and Copy after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134268/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetirement plan Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787661/retirement-plan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of Cupid (1st century BCE-1st century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152063/head-cupid-1st-century-bce-1st-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseThought suppression Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888025/thought-suppression-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoman's Head (late 1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Egyptian and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133131/womans-head-late-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-egyptian-and-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage notepaper frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516985/editable-collage-notepaper-frame-backgroundView licenseWellhead Used as a Sculptural Base (1st century BCE-4th century CE (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151907/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain license