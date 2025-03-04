Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageaugustus emperorbustroman empireroman sculpturefacepersonartmanPortrait of Emperor Augustus (27 BCE-14 CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by RomanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1160 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseHead of a Member of the Julio-Claudian Family (late 1st century BCE-mid 1st century CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152110/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254076/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of the Emperor Marcus Aurelius (161-180 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152451/portrait-the-emperor-marcus-aurelius-161-180-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of a Man (230-240 CE (Late Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152516/portrait-man-230-240-late-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152462/portrait-man-180-192-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16427906/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseBust of a Young Man (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152209/bust-young-man-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseVenus of the "Capitoline Venus" Type (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151913/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444203/design-contest-poster-templateView licenseHead of a Woman (1st century BCE-4th century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151978/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709537/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseMale Portrait Head (193-211 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152467/male-portrait-head-193-211-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423274/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseTorso of Hygeia, Goddess of Health (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151946/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseCounterweight with Bust of Tiberius (?) (14-68 CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152307/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709979/mens-skincare-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmperor Wearing a Toga (1st century CE; Restored head: 18th century (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152212/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Emperor Nero, Re-Carved as Claudius (Original: 54-68 CE; Recarved: ca. 70 CE (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152323/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Julia Domna (ca. 200 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152482/portrait-julia-domna-ca-200-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseBust of Alexander the Great (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152390/bust-alexander-the-great-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseHead of a Sleeping Cupid (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152064/head-sleeping-cupid-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable funky Greek statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15368241/editable-funky-greek-statue-design-element-setView licenseHead of Jupiter (1st century BCE-4th century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133130/head-jupiter-1st-century-bce-4th-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseTorso of an Emperor in Armor (14-68 CE (Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152310/torso-emperor-armor-14-68-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseMen essential kits in black, editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715331/men-essential-kits-black-editable-mockupView licenseHead of Dionysos (1st century BCE-3rd century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152015/head-dionysos-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Greek statue element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378683/colorful-greek-statue-element-setView licenseCupid (1st century BCE-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134186/cupid-1st-century-bce-2nd-century-roman-imperial-greco-romanFree Image from public domain licenseColorful classical statue bust element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378676/colorful-classical-statue-bust-element-setView licenseIuno (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license