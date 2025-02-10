Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageitaly tilemosaicroman mosaicsitalymosaic tileitaly mosaic tilepublic domain rome ancient italypublic domain rome ancientFloor Mosaic with Partridge (2nd-3rd century (Roman)) by RomanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1120 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1578 x 1691 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12048272/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFloor Mosaic Fragment with Fish in a Roundel (2nd-3rd century (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152388/floor-mosaic-fragment-with-fish-roundel-2nd-3rd-century-roman-romanFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598341/roman-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFragment of a Mosaic with Birdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266048/fragment-mosaic-with-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678653/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCautopates with Signs of the Zodiac (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152387/cautopates-with-signs-the-zodiac-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678648/ancient-rome-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Woman (mid 2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152425/head-woman-mid-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791204/ancient-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHerakles (1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152213/herakles-1st-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678632/ancient-rome-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseDionysus (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152368/dionysus-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseItaly travel Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964580/italy-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMosaic Medallion with Ganymede and Zeus (1st century CE (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133173/mosaic-medallion-with-ganymede-and-zeus-1st-century-roman-romanFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349981/italian-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase with Snake-Thread Decoration (late 2nd-mid 3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152450/photo-image-animal-bird-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685042/visit-rome-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief of a Herdsman (2nd-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152389/relief-herdsman-2nd-3rd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseItalian city tour poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157531/italian-city-tour-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFunerary Urn (1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152236/funerary-urn-1st-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486864/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseKlio, Muse of History (Greek original: 3rd century BCE; Roman copy: 2nd century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134112/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRoman architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12047085/roman-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Sleeping Cupid (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152064/head-sleeping-cupid-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328002/italian-architecture-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHerakles Carryng the Golden Apples (3rd-2nd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151860/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22020515/visit-rome-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCopy of the Aphrodite of Knidos (3rd-2nd century BCE (Greco-Roman)) by Copy after Praxiteles and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134113/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseItalian city tour Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9709202/italian-city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMosaic Floor with Head of Medusahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265021/mosaic-floor-with-head-medusaFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Rome poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444038/visit-rome-poster-templateView licenseIntaglio with Mithras Slaying the Bull and the God Abraxas Set in a Mount (2nd-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152377/photo-image-gold-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Italy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979828/discover-italy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIsis-Tyche-Fortuna (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152372/isis-tyche-fortuna-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient Rome Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050101/ancient-rome-instagram-post-templateView licenseHand of Sabazius (3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152466/hand-sabazius-3rd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseItalian architecture flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327996/italian-architecture-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of a Woman (Original: 138-192 CE; Recarved: late 3rd-4th century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152433/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseItaly travel guide social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678385/italy-travel-guide-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseFuneral Stele of Antaios Meilesios (late 1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Greek and Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152340/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license