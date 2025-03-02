Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman paintingsfacewoodenpersonartpublic domainportraitadultPanel Portrait of a Woman (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by EgyptianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 706 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1058 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licensePanel Portrait of a Man (late 1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152339/panel-portrait-man-late-1st-century-roman-imperial-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanel Portrait of a Woman (ca. 130-200 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152437/panel-portrait-woman-ca-130-200-roman-imperial-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanel Portrait of a Bearded Man (ca. 170-180 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152455/panel-portrait-bearded-man-ca-170-180-roman-imperial-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseHarpokrates (Horus the Child) (2nd century BCE-1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151886/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseRelief Fragment Depicting Hermanubis (1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152287/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseFunerary Relief of a Young Man (2nd-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Syrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135370/funerary-relief-young-man-2nd-3rd-century-roman-imperial-syrianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseIntaglio with Helios Set in a Ring (2nd century CE (Middle Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146059/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseApollo and Herakles Fighting Over the Tripod (1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152216/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePendant with Image of Sarapis (2nd-1st century BC (Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133056/pendant-with-image-sarapis-2nd-1st-century-greco-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseDionysus (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152368/dionysus-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase with Relief Decoration (1st-2nd century CE (Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133175/vase-with-relief-decoration-1st-2nd-century-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMan Carrying Lamb (6th century BCE-2nd century CE (Late Period-Greco-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132640/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Woman (late 2nd-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146078/bust-woman-late-2nd-3rd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseCautopates with Signs of the Zodiac (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152387/cautopates-with-signs-the-zodiac-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseHead of Serapis (2nd century CE (Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133160/head-serapis-2nd-century-roman-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseIntaglio with a Bust of Serapis (1st-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133162/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseNeck Amphora with Tendril Decoration (1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133154/photo-image-vintage-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseHead of a Woman (1st century BCE-4th century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151978/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Man (2nd century BCE-early 1st century CE (Ptolemaic-Roman)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133078/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseIntaglio with a Bust of Julia Domna (late 2nd-3rd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152452/photo-image-face-person-portraitFree Image from public domain license