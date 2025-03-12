Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehistoryclassic portraitfacepersonartmanvintagemarbleMale Portrait Head (225-300 CE (Roman Imperial)) by RomanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1365 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseMale Portrait Head (253-268 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152520/male-portrait-head-253-268-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licensePortrait of a Man (180-192 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152462/portrait-man-180-192-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseHead of a Woman (1st century BCE-4th century CE (Late Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151978/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894108/renaissance-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRelief Fragment Depicting Hermanubis (1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152287/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseSculptor's studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201977/sculptors-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Youth (1st-2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152218/head-youth-1st-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseDesign contest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444203/design-contest-poster-templateView licenseMercury (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152282/mercury-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStatue of a Boy (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152297/statue-boy-1st-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePrivate Portrait of a Man (ca. 140-150 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152439/private-portrait-man-ca-140-150-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseBust of Alexander the Great (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152390/bust-alexander-the-great-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseHead of a Woman (mid 2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152425/head-woman-mid-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseHead of a Member of the Julio-Claudian Family, Possibly Tiberius (1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152242/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Satyr (150-175 CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152424/head-satyr-150-175-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView licenseDeity or Genius of the Eastern Provinces (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Roman and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133110/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHistory course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSarcophagus with Dionysus and Ariadne (190-200 CE (Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152471/sarcophagus-with-dionysus-and-ariadne-190-200-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666657/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIuno (1st century BCE-1st century CE (Hellenistic-Roman Imperial)) by Greco Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134182/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseApollo (late 1st century BCE-1st century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Roman and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152111/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18435878/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait Head, Perhaps of Otacilia Severa (250-300 CE (Late Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152517/portrait-head-perhaps-otacilia-severa-250-300-late-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseHead of a Sleeping Cupid (1st century BCE-3rd century CE (Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152064/head-sleeping-cupid-1st-century-bce-3rd-century-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead Fragment of a Soldier (2nd century CE (Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134319/head-fragment-soldier-2nd-century-roman-imperial-romanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCounterweight with Bust of Tiberius (?) (14-68 CE (Early Roman Imperial)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152307/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license