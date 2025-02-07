rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Eight-Armed Avalokiteshvara (ca. 12th-13th century (Bàyon)) by Cambodian
Save
Edit Image
sculptures hinducambodia angkor wathindu deityfacepersonartpublic domainstatue
Autumn travel package poster template, editable text and design
Autumn travel package poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944669/autumn-travel-package-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pedestal with Deities (Base: 1101-1150; Right figures: 1180-1220; Left figure: 12th-13th century (Khmer; Right figures:…
Pedestal with Deities (Base: 1101-1150; Right figures: 1180-1220; Left figure: 12th-13th century (Khmer; Right figures:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152885/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn travel package Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn travel package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944670/autumn-travel-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seated Brahma (late 12th-early 13th century (Bàyon)) by Cambodian
Seated Brahma (late 12th-early 13th century (Bàyon)) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152911/seated-brahma-late-12th-early-13th-century-bayon-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text and design
Art & culture tour poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798792/art-culture-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1280s (Bayon)) by Cambodian
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1280s (Bayon)) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152915/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1280s-bayon-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Autumn travel package Instagram story template, editable text
Autumn travel package Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944668/autumn-travel-package-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shiva (1st half 13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
Shiva (1st half 13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152901/shiva-1st-half-13th-century-bayon-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable design
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9456021/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Hindu Goddess Devi (1110-1160) by Cambodian
The Hindu Goddess Devi (1110-1160) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152882/the-hindu-goddess-devi-1110-1160-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Traveling tips blog banner template
Traveling tips blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668045/traveling-tips-blog-banner-templateView license
Stele with Eight-armed Avalokiteshvara (900-950) by Cambodian
Stele with Eight-armed Avalokiteshvara (900-950) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152838/stele-with-eight-armed-avalokiteshvara-900-950-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994424/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView license
Shiva and Uma (late 13th century) by Indian
Shiva and Uma (late 13th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139522/shiva-and-uma-late-13th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994374/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView license
Vishnu (late 12th century) by Cambodian
Vishnu (late 12th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152893/vishnu-late-12th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771317/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Standing Crowned Buddha (early 12th century) by Thai and Cambodian
Standing Crowned Buddha (early 12th century) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152860/standing-crowned-buddha-early-12th-century-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994389/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView license
Vishnu on Garuda (ca. late 11th century) by Cambodian
Vishnu on Garuda (ca. late 11th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152851/vishnu-garuda-ca-late-11th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram story template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798791/art-culture-tour-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Standing Crowned Buddha (12th century) by Cambodian
Standing Crowned Buddha (12th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152869/standing-crowned-buddha-12th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
Famous tourist spot element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994324/famous-tourist-spot-element-editable-design-setView license
Standing Buddha (early 12th century (?) (Khmer)) by Cambodian
Standing Buddha (early 12th century (?) (Khmer)) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152878/standing-buddha-early-12th-century-khmer-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798793/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shiva and His Family (10th century CE) by Indian
Shiva and His Family (10th century CE) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139398/shiva-and-his-family-10th-century-ce-indianFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
Hindu deities poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591694/hindu-deities-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Standing Buddha (ca. late 13th century) by Thai and Cambodian
Standing Buddha (ca. late 13th century) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152918/standing-buddha-ca-late-13th-century-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Autumn travel package blog banner template, editable text
Autumn travel package blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764345/autumn-travel-package-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Standing Buddha on Throne (12th century) by Cambodian
Standing Buddha on Throne (12th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154294/standing-buddha-throne-12th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour blog banner template, editable text
Art & culture tour blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551376/art-culture-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vishnu (13th century) by Indian
Vishnu (13th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139520/vishnu-13th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985160/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Seated Brahma (15th-17th century) by Thai
Seated Brahma (15th-17th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153006/seated-brahma-15th-17th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
Hindu deities blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (10th-11th century) by Indian
Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (10th-11th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139435/bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-10th-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985111/hindu-deities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bodhisattva Manjushri (1000-1200) by Tibetan
Bodhisattva Manjushri (1000-1200) by Tibetan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139452/bodhisattva-manjushri-1000-1200-tibetanFree Image from public domain license
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
Hindu deities Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791462/hindu-deities-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Seated Two-armed Ganesa
Seated Two-armed Ganesa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9713326/seated-two-armed-ganesaFree Image from public domain license