rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Seated Brahma (late 12th-early 13th century (Bàyon)) by Cambodian
Save
Edit Image
public domain buddhacambodiabuddhabrahmafacepersonartvintage
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176468/vesak-day-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Standing Buddha (ca. late 13th century) by Thai and Cambodian
Standing Buddha (ca. late 13th century) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152918/standing-buddha-ca-late-13th-century-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Vishnu (late 12th century) by Cambodian
Vishnu (late 12th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152893/vishnu-late-12th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day poster template, editable text & design
Vesak day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706046/vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Pedestal with Deities (Base: 1101-1150; Right figures: 1180-1220; Left figure: 12th-13th century (Khmer; Right figures:…
Pedestal with Deities (Base: 1101-1150; Right figures: 1180-1220; Left figure: 12th-13th century (Khmer; Right figures:…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152885/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shiva (1st half 13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
Shiva (1st half 13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152901/shiva-1st-half-13th-century-bayon-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Frieze with Apsaras
Frieze with Apsaras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9660552/frieze-with-apsarasFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable text and design
Art & History class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908097/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Standing Buddha (early 12th century (?) (Khmer)) by Cambodian
Standing Buddha (early 12th century (?) (Khmer)) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152878/standing-buddha-early-12th-century-khmer-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design Instagram story template, editable text
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706212/png-ancient-antique-artView license
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1280s (Bayon)) by Cambodian
The Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara (ca. 1280s (Bayon)) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152915/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-ca-1280s-bayon-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Palanquin Hook (late 12th-early 13th century) by Cambodian
Palanquin Hook (late 12th-early 13th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152912/palanquin-hook-late-12th-early-13th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue blog banner template, editable design
Buddha statue blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801695/buddha-statue-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Head of a Crowned Deity, Probably the Buddha (ca. 3rd quarter 12th century (Khmer)) by Thai and Cambodian
Head of a Crowned Deity, Probably the Buddha (ca. 3rd quarter 12th century (Khmer)) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152879/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Standing Crowned Buddha (early 12th century) by Thai and Cambodian
Standing Crowned Buddha (early 12th century) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152860/standing-crowned-buddha-early-12th-century-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram story template, editable design
Buddha statue Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7889313/buddha-statue-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
The Hindu Goddess Devi (1110-1160) by Cambodian
The Hindu Goddess Devi (1110-1160) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152882/the-hindu-goddess-devi-1110-1160-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Eight-Armed Avalokiteshvara (ca. 12th-13th century (Bàyon)) by Cambodian
Eight-Armed Avalokiteshvara (ca. 12th-13th century (Bàyon)) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152903/eight-armed-avalokiteshvara-ca-12th-13th-century-bayon-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day blog banner template, editable text
Vesak day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705239/vesak-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Vishnu on Garuda (ca. late 11th century) by Cambodian
Vishnu on Garuda (ca. late 11th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152851/vishnu-garuda-ca-late-11th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram post template, editable design
Buddha statue Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642321/buddha-statue-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Head of the Buddha (early 13th century) by Thai
Head of the Buddha (early 13th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152896/head-the-buddha-early-13th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Standing Crowned Buddha (12th century) by Cambodian
Standing Crowned Buddha (12th century) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152869/standing-crowned-buddha-12th-century-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Christ with Kneeling Donor (late 13th-early 14th century (Medieval)) by French
Christ with Kneeling Donor (late 13th-early 14th century (Medieval)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147683/christ-with-kneeling-donor-late-13th-early-14th-century-medieval-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Bodhisattva, probably Maitreya (early 8th century) by Thai and Cambodian
Bodhisattva, probably Maitreya (early 8th century) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152795/bodhisattva-probably-maitreya-early-8th-century-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068208/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Buddha (7th-12th century) by Thai
Seated Buddha (7th-12th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152771/seated-buddha-7th-12th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060232/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Female Deity (1110-1160 (Angkor)) by Cambodian
Female Deity (1110-1160 (Angkor)) by Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152886/female-deity-1110-1160-angkor-cambodianFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060234/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
Seated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152924/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license