Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanpublic domainadultstatueprayerHead and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 769 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1153 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153079/seated-buddha-maravijaya-18th-19th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060251/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152980/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663205/medieval-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152943/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseBuddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152989/buddha-the-moment-victory-early-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Marajivaya" (13th-early 14th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152902/seated-buddha-marajivaya-13th-early-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152978/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763014/prayer-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBuddha at the Moment of Victory (14th-15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152953/buddha-the-moment-victory-14th-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseStanding Buddha (14th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152942/standing-buddha-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152973/seated-buddha-maravijaya-2nd-half-14th-century-sukhothai-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated Buddha (7th-12th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152771/seated-buddha-7th-12th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Buddha in "Marajivaya" (13th-14th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152922/seated-buddha-marajivaya-13th-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152959/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539087/muslim-prayers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (16th-17th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153038/seated-buddha-maravijaya-16th-17th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472919/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th-16th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152982/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-16th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseFormal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseStanding Buddha in "Abhayamudra" (14th-15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152964/standing-buddha-abhayamudra-14th-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseHead of the Buddha (early 13th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152896/head-the-buddha-early-13th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476039/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of the Buddha (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152970/head-the-buddha-2nd-half-14th-century-sukhothai-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican recession, economy finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847772/american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152967/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMonk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153111/monk-devotee-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseSeated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152924/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license