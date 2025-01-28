Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesculpture buddhafacepersonartpublic domainprayerworshipsculptureHead of the Buddha (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 833 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1250 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059795/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152973/seated-buddha-maravijaya-2nd-half-14th-century-sukhothai-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding Buddha, with Both Hands in "Abhayamudra" (2nd half 18th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153071/photo-image-hands-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of the Buddha (2nd half 15th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153012/head-the-buddha-2nd-half-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140354/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseHead of the Buddha (2nd half 15th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152997/head-the-buddha-2nd-half-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13492944/happy-buddha-day-poster-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152943/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631138/buddhas-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152967/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152980/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452322/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHead of the Buddha (14th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152954/head-the-buddha-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding Buddha (14th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152942/standing-buddha-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePeace within blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452377/peace-within-blog-banner-templateView licenseBuddha at the Moment of Victory (14th-15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152953/buddha-the-moment-victory-14th-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding Buddha in "Abhayamudra" (14th-15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152964/standing-buddha-abhayamudra-14th-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseHead of the Crowned Buddha (2nd half 17th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153072/head-the-crowned-buddha-2nd-half-17th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseHead and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152962/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHermit (2nd half 15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153001/hermit-2nd-half-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of the Buddha (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152941/head-the-buddha-14th-century-sukhothai-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseNaga-Protected Buddha (2nd half 12th century (Khmer)) by Cambodian and Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152875/naga-protected-buddha-2nd-half-12th-century-khmer-cambodian-and-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153007/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePeace & Buddhism within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12713014/peace-buddhism-within-poster-templateView licenseHead of the Buddha (late 15th-early 16th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153022/head-the-buddha-late-15th-early-16th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461120/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-templateView licenseSeated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152924/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Buddha day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828136/happy-buddha-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Marajivaya" (13th-14th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152922/seated-buddha-marajivaya-13th-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license