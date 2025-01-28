rawpixel
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
buddhafacepersonartvintagepublic domainstatueprayer
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thai
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th-16th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th century) by Thai
Buddha statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Head and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thai
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalese
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (14th-15th century) by Thai
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (16th-17th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thai
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Enthroned Seated Buddha (Sculpture: 8th-9th century; With base: 16th century) by Bangladeshi and Base Thai
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Seated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Naga-Protected Buddha (2nd half 12th century (Khmer)) by Cambodian and Thai
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Head of the Crowned Buddha (2nd half 17th century) by Thai
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Hermit (2nd half 15th century) by Thai
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Head of the Buddha (late 15th-early 16th century) by Thai
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Naga-Protected Buddha (1st half 13th century) by Thai
Beige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable design
Seated Crowned Buddha (11th century) by Indian
