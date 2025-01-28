Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebuddhafacepersonartvintagepublic domainstatueprayerSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 759 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1138 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153007/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152989/buddha-the-moment-victory-early-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153079/seated-buddha-maravijaya-18th-19th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060232/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th-16th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152982/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-16th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068208/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152978/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060236/buddha-statue-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseHead and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152962/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060234/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha Ratnasambhava (10th-11th century) by Nepalesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139391/buddha-ratnasambhava-10th-11th-century-nepaleseFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068206/buddha-statue-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseBuddha at the Moment of Victory (14th-15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152953/buddha-the-moment-victory-14th-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059795/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (16th-17th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153038/seated-buddha-maravijaya-16th-17th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152973/seated-buddha-maravijaya-2nd-half-14th-century-sukhothai-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060041/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152967/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseEnthroned Seated Buddha (Sculpture: 8th-9th century; With base: 16th century) by Bangladeshi and Base Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152816/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070548/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSeated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152924/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060026/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseNaga-Protected Buddha (2nd half 12th century (Khmer)) by Cambodian and Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152875/naga-protected-buddha-2nd-half-12th-century-khmer-cambodian-and-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070537/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152959/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060248/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseHead of the Crowned Buddha (2nd half 17th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153072/head-the-crowned-buddha-2nd-half-17th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060046/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseHermit (2nd half 15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153001/hermit-2nd-half-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070569/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseHead of the Buddha (late 15th-early 16th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153022/head-the-buddha-late-15th-early-16th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseNaga-Protected Buddha (1st half 13th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152929/naga-protected-buddha-1st-half-13th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeige paper textured background, Buddha statue border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070121/beige-paper-textured-background-buddha-statue-border-editable-designView licenseSeated Crowned Buddha (11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139472/seated-crowned-buddha-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license