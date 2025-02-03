Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainstatueprayerspiritualSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1554 (?) (Lan Na)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 867 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1301 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153079/seated-buddha-maravijaya-18th-19th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152980/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152943/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059795/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha (ca. late 15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153029/seated-buddha-ca-late-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153007/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseHead and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152962/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of the Buddha (2nd half 15th century (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153012/head-the-buddha-2nd-half-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152973/seated-buddha-maravijaya-2nd-half-14th-century-sukhothai-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePeace quote, buddha statue paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630290/peace-quote-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152924/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152978/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReclining Buddha (17th century (?) (Lan Na)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153048/reclining-buddha-17th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152959/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseSeated Buddha (10th-11th century (Dvaravati)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152846/seated-buddha-10th-11th-century-dvaravati-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseCultural festival indian culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152967/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663205/medieval-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th-16th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152982/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-16th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView licenseBuddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152989/buddha-the-moment-victory-early-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMeditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView licenseSeated Buddha (11th century) by Siamese and Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152853/seated-buddha-11th-century-siamese-and-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseSeated Buddha in "Marajivaya" (13th-early 14th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152902/seated-buddha-marajivaya-13th-early-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseBuddha at the Moment of Victory (14th-15th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152953/buddha-the-moment-victory-14th-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763014/prayer-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSeated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (16th-17th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153038/seated-buddha-maravijaya-16th-17th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain license