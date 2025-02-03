rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1554 (?) (Lan Na)) by Thai
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainstatueprayerspiritual
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059852/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153079/seated-buddha-maravijaya-18th-19th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059793/buddha-statue-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152980/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059779/buddha-statue-png-spirituality-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152943/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059795/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Buddha (ca. late 15th century) by Thai
Seated Buddha (ca. late 15th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153029/seated-buddha-ca-late-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Buddhist Holy Day, Buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623456/buddhist-holy-day-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153007/seated-buddha-maravijaya-1st-half-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue png, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056269/buddha-statue-png-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Head and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thai
Head and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152962/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
Buddha statue, ripped paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059867/buddha-statue-ripped-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Head of the Buddha (2nd half 15th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
Head of the Buddha (2nd half 15th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153012/head-the-buddha-2nd-half-15th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (2nd half 14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152973/seated-buddha-maravijaya-2nd-half-14th-century-sukhothai-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Peace quote, buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
Peace quote, buddha statue paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630290/peace-quote-buddha-statue-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
Seated Crowned Buddha in "Maravijaya" (13th century (Bàyon)) by Thai and Cambodian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152924/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379669/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th century) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152978/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Reclining Buddha (17th century (?) (Lan Na)) by Thai
Reclining Buddha (17th century (?) (Lan Na)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153048/reclining-buddha-17th-century-lan-na-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152959/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Seated Buddha (10th-11th century (Dvaravati)) by Thai
Seated Buddha (10th-11th century (Dvaravati)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152846/seated-buddha-10th-11th-century-dvaravati-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
Cultural festival indian culture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437173/cultural-festival-indian-culture-poster-templateView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152967/seated-buddha-maravijaya-14th-15th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Medieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable design
Medieval Wizard fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663205/medieval-wizard-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th-16th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (15th-16th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152982/seated-buddha-maravijaya-15th-16th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace poster template
Inner peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503452/inner-peace-poster-templateView license
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thai
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152989/buddha-the-moment-victory-early-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Meditation poster template
Meditation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13503816/meditation-poster-templateView license
Seated Buddha (11th century) by Siamese and Thai
Seated Buddha (11th century) by Siamese and Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152853/seated-buddha-11th-century-siamese-and-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Seated Buddha in "Marajivaya" (13th-early 14th century) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Marajivaya" (13th-early 14th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152902/seated-buddha-marajivaya-13th-early-14th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (14th-15th century) by Thai
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (14th-15th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152953/buddha-the-moment-victory-14th-15th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Prayer quote Facebook story template
Prayer quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763014/prayer-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (16th-17th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (16th-17th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153038/seated-buddha-maravijaya-16th-17th-century-ayutthaya-thaiFree Image from public domain license