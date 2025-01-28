rawpixel
Seated Buddha (18th-19th century) by Burmese
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design
Adorant (early 20th Century) by Burmese
Vesak day poster template, editable text & design
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Art & History class poster template, editable text and design
Monk Devotee (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vesak day Facebook post template, editable design Instagram story template, editable text
Seated Buddha (ca. 1900 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Buddha statue Instagram story template, editable design
Crowned and Bejewelled Buddha Seated on an Elephant Throne
Buddha statue blog banner template, editable design
Enshrined Buddha (1850). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Bird Offering Container (19th-20th century) by Burmese
Buddha statue png, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Standing Buddha (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Buddha statue, spirituality creative remix, editable design
Enshrined Buddha, gold religious statue psd. Remastered by rawpixel
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (18th-19th century (Lan Na)) by Thai
Vesak day blog banner template, editable text
Enshrined Buddha png, gold religious statue on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (early 15th century) by Thai
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Head and Upper Body of a Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th century (Sukhothai)) by Thai
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Buddha Shakyamuni
Buddha statue, note paper remix, editable design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (1st half 15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Art & culture magazine blog banner template
Seated Buddha in "Marajivaya" (13th-early 14th century) by Thai
Buddha statue png, note paper remix, editable design
Bodhisattva Guanyin (late 14th-15th century (Ming)) by Chinese
Buddha statue Instagram post template, editable design
Buddha at the Moment of Victory (late 15th century) by Thai
Find inner peace poster template, editable text and design
Seated Buddha in "Maravijaya" (14th-15th century (Ayutthaya)) by Thai
Happy Buddha day poster template
Standing Buddha (8th century (Dvaravati)) by Thai
