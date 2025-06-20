Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartpublic domainillustrationadultwomanpaintingVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 899 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1348 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5 (Jujaka) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153204/vessantara-jataka-chapter-jujaka-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge): Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153174/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (The Gift) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153176/vessantara-jataka-chapter-the-gift-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (The Gift) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153187/vessantara-jataka-chapter-the-gift-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153166/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153199/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153173/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3: Vessantara Gives Away the Chariot (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153233/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8: Jali at Vessantara's Feet (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153220/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153301/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11: While Jujaka Sleeps the Children are Cared For (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153226/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153161/image-face-people-treesFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153162/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 13 (The Return to the Captial) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153159/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153318/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153304/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4: Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha Enter the Forest (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153236/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153321/vessantara-jataka-chapter-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license