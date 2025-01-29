Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagethai muralthai buddhist artbuddhathai artbuddhistbuddha paintings public domaincambodiaScenes from the Life of Buddha (ca. 1870) by CambodianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 507 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 760 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddha's quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631874/buddhas-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe First Sermon and Buddha's Parinibbana (early 20th century) by Cambodian and Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153311/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseEpisodes in the Life of Buddha (last quarter 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153213/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran Ceremony blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460808/songkran-ceremony-blog-banner-templateView licenseScenes from the Life of the Buddha (1750-1850 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153101/scenes-from-the-life-the-buddha-1750-1850-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632336/buddhas-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNaga-Protected Buddha (11th-12th century) by Cambodian and Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152835/naga-protected-buddha-11th-12th-century-cambodian-and-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140230/songkran-festival-poster-templateView licenseThe Birth of the Buddha (19th Century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153119/the-birth-the-buddha-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461120/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Buddha with his Disciples Sariputta and Moggalana (1900-1920 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153285/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBecome a Buddhist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828348/become-buddhist-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding Buddha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153170/standing-buddha-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460876/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Buddha's Descent from Tavatimsa Heaven (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153120/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461118/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseRevolt of a Prince (ca. 1890) by Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153246/revolt-prince-ca-1890-cambodianFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist Holy Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463348/buddhist-holy-day-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153162/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710668/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153321/vessantara-jataka-chapter-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631138/buddhas-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseStanding Crowned Buddha (early 12th century) by Thai and Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152860/standing-crowned-buddha-early-12th-century-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630496/buddhas-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8: Jali at Vessantara's Feet (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153220/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseScenes from the Life of the Buddha (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153205/scenes-from-the-life-the-buddha-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge): Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha's quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685865/buddhas-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseBuddha Descending from the Tavatimsa Heaven (1954) by Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153316/buddha-descending-from-the-tavatimsa-heaven-1954-cambodianFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217918/visit-thailand-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153173/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217922/visit-thailand-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Great Departure of the Buddha (1880-1910) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153231/the-great-departure-the-buddha-1880-1910-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseChina holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957832/china-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Buddha with his disciples Sariputta and Moggalana (1st quarter 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153136/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217919/lunar-new-year-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseBodhisattva, probably Maitreya (early 8th century) by Thai and Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152795/bodhisattva-probably-maitreya-early-8th-century-thai-and-cambodianFree Image from public domain license