Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain thailandjatakavessantara elephantwarrior artfaceframepersonartVessantara Jataka, Chapters 12 & 13: Jali's Army Recovers Vessantara and Returns to the Capital (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 931 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1397 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526338/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman flower aesthetic yoga frame, warrior pose, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196432/woman-flower-aesthetic-yoga-frame-warrior-pose-editable-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8: Jali at Vessantara's Feet (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153220/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10608263/visit-thailand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge): Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman flower aesthetic yoga frame, warrior pose, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196433/woman-flower-aesthetic-yoga-frame-warrior-pose-editable-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4: Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha Enter the Forest (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153236/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman flower aesthetic yoga frame, warrior pose, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174717/woman-flower-aesthetic-yoga-frame-warrior-pose-editable-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (The Gift) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153187/vessantara-jataka-chapter-the-gift-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460232/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3: Vessantara Gives Away the Chariot (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153233/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460242/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 13 (The Return to the Captial) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153159/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman flower aesthetic yoga frame, warrior pose, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173690/woman-flower-aesthetic-yoga-frame-warrior-pose-editable-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 13 (The Return to the Capital) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153322/image-horses-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153174/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153161/image-face-people-treesFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153193/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11: While Jujaka Sleeps the Children are Cared For (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153226/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153321/vessantara-jataka-chapter-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9753484/visit-thailand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5 (Jujaka) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153204/vessantara-jataka-chapter-jujaka-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10608251/visit-thailand-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5: The Brahmin Jujaka with his wife Amittapana (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153244/image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseThailand travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477060/thailand-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153162/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590175/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153166/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage finance editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589928/vintage-finance-editable-collage-element-setView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153296/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran water festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474511/songkran-water-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153301/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153173/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license