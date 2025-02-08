Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagethai muralpersonartbuildingvintagepublic domainpaintingornamentThe Great Departure of the Buddha (1880-1910) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 595 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 893 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseThe Buddha with his disciples Sariputta and Moggalana (1890-1910 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScenes from the Life of the Buddha (1750-1850 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153101/scenes-from-the-life-the-buddha-1750-1850-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge): Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding Buddha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153170/standing-buddha-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034847/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseScenes from the Life of Buddha (ca. 1870) by Cambodianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153194/scenes-from-the-life-buddha-ca-1870-cambodianFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063609/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseNarrative Scroll: Vessantara Jataka (1st half 20th century (Bangkok)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153286/narrative-scroll-vessantara-jataka-1st-half-20th-century-bangkok-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScenes from the Life of the Buddha (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153205/scenes-from-the-life-the-buddha-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseNarrative Scroll: Vessantara Jataka (1st half 20th century (Bangkok)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158143/narrative-scroll-vessantara-jataka-1st-half-20th-century-bangkok-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Buddha's Descent from Tavatimsa Heaven (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153120/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153199/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licensePhra Malai at the Culamani stupa in Indra's heaven (18th-19th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153082/phra-malai-the-culamani-stupa-indras-heaven-18th-19th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8: Jali at Vessantara's Feet (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153220/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrick wall building editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12434976/brick-wall-building-editable-mockupView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153301/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Monet painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063755/editable-wall-mockup-monet-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1: Indra grants the ten boons to Phusati (18th-19th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153073/photo-image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe Buddha with his disciples Sariputta and Moggalana (1880-1910 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153254/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseThe Birth of the Buddha (19th Century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153119/the-birth-the-buddha-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508418/happiness-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153174/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScenes from the ten previous lives of the Buddha (ca. 1800 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153105/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman iPhone wallpaper, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12525862/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseScenes from the Life of the Buddha with the Buddha's Descent at Center (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153206/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059560/png-android-wallpaper-art-buildingsView licensePostures of the Buddha (1887 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153268/postures-the-buddha-1887-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license