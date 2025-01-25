Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartdogsfacenaturenature asiapersonthai arttreeVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5: The Woodsman Cataputta's Dogs Send Jujaka Up a Tree (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 958 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1437 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMajestic waterfall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572117/majestic-waterfall-instagram-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153166/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePet quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630498/pet-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153193/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138752/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5 (Jujaka) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153306/vessantara-jataka-chapter-jujaka-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover the taste of asia blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437872/discover-the-taste-asia-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153199/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseLocal guides Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572076/local-guides-instagram-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11: Jujaka Beset by Villagers (ca. 1875-1925 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153192/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAsian taste Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560863/asian-taste-instagram-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3: Vessantara Gives Away the Chariot (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153233/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licensePets quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630469/pets-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153321/vessantara-jataka-chapter-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseCat shelter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117941/cat-shelter-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11: Jujaka and the Royal Children are Brought to King Sanjaya (18th-19th century) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran water festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142113/songkran-water-festival-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153174/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseDog-friendly Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427792/dog-friendly-facebook-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8: Jali at Vessantara's Feet (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153220/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCat day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117944/cat-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (The Gift) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153187/vessantara-jataka-chapter-the-gift-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseChinese restaurant blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443699/chinese-restaurant-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153162/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHapppy Songkran poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140397/happpy-songkran-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5 (Jujaka) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153204/vessantara-jataka-chapter-jujaka-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMuay thai Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793150/muay-thai-instagram-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153173/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion ideas poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537835/mens-fashion-ideas-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11: While Jujaka Sleeps the Children are Cared For (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153226/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHapppy Songkran blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463285/happpy-songkran-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153161/image-face-people-treesFree Image from public domain licenseNatural healing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599752/natural-healing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge): Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBangkok city poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667638/bangkok-city-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153296/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt a dog Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428223/adopt-dog-facebook-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5: The Brahmin Jujaka with his wife Amittapana (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153244/image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseNature conservation editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336731/nature-conservation-editable-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license