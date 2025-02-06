Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain thailandanimals illustrationthai muralrattanakosinface sketchforestthailandthai paintings artVessantara Jataka, Chapter 6 (The Light Forest) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1279 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5 (Jujaka) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153306/vessantara-jataka-chapter-jujaka-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153301/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13498601/visit-thailand-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11 (Maharaja) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153298/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maharaja-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11: Jujaka Beset by Villagers (ca. 1875-1925 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153192/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153318/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153173/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153296/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153199/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseThai myth Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428510/thai-myth-facebook-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153321/vessantara-jataka-chapter-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licensePolar bear eating fish paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623829/polar-bear-eating-fish-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous Thai food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416536/editable-famous-thai-food-digital-artView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153304/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBangkok city Instagram post template Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040123/bangkok-city-instagram-post-template-facebook-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153166/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge): Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8: Jali at Vessantara's Feet (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153220/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThailand travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508879/thailand-travel-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 13 (The Return to the Capital) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153322/image-horses-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (The Gift) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153176/vessantara-jataka-chapter-the-gift-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153174/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic taste Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985932/authentic-taste-facebook-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153193/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStreet wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePad thai poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668458/pad-thai-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3: Vessantara Gives Away the Chariot (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153233/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license