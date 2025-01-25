Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagethai arthorsesfacepersonartelephantspublic domainillustrationVessantara Jataka, Chapter 13 (The Return to the Capital) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 912 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1560 x 1185 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 13 (The Return to the Captial) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153159/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapters 12 & 13: Jali's Army Recovers Vessantara and Returns to the Capital (late 19th century…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153224/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153301/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153161/image-face-people-treesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153296/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCat shelter blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117941/cat-shelter-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153318/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 11 (Maharaja) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153298/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maharaja-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153304/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCat day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117944/cat-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153321/vessantara-jataka-chapter-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526489/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153193/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 2 (Himavanta Forest) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153172/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseCute little elephant cartoon png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526316/cute-little-elephant-cartoon-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3: Vessantara Gives Away the Chariot (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153233/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover the taste of asia blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437872/discover-the-taste-asia-blog-banner-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153174/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 8 (The Royal Children) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153166/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183771/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 3 (The Gift) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153187/vessantara-jataka-chapter-the-gift-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHapppy Songkran Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460243/happpy-songkran-instagram-post-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5 (Jujaka) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153306/vessantara-jataka-chapter-jujaka-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791660/hinduism-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 4 (The Forest Edge): Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKhun pims authentic thai cuisine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437672/khun-pims-authentic-thai-cuisine-poster-templateView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 5 (Jujaka) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153204/vessantara-jataka-chapter-jujaka-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license