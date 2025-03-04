Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorse sculpturehorsepersonartvintagepublic domainstatuemetalHorse and Rider (ca. 500 BCE (Late Archaic-early Classical)) by EtruscanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 915 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1372 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable pastel holography design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545558/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView licenseReclining Figure of Silene (ca. 500 BCE (Late Archaic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151694/reclining-figure-silene-ca-500-bce-late-archaic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775021/horse-riding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman (early 4th century BCE (Late Classical)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151803/woman-early-4th-century-bce-late-classical-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseHi-tech white robots fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665019/hi-tech-white-robots-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseMan Riding Two Horses (early 11th-mid 4th century BCE (Third Intermediate Period-Late Period)) by Egyptian and Syrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153482/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseGargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663591/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseReclining Figure of Silene (ca. 500 BCE (Late Archaic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151697/reclining-figure-silene-ca-500-bce-late-archaic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseAthena (first half 5th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151711/athena-first-half-5th-century-bce-late-archaic-classical-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic Mythology animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039818/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-mythology-animal-design-element-setView licenseWoman Holding an Egg (490-480 BCE (Late Archaic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151736/woman-holding-egg-490-480-bce-late-archaic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseLion (6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Etruscan and Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133340/lion-6th-century-bce-archaic-etruscan-and-greekFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseHandle in the Form of a Panther (5th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Etruscan and Praenestinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151718/photo-image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pastel holography design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545410/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView licenseRelief from a Funerary Cippus (early 5th century BCE (Late Archaic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151707/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster assemble spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663847/evil-monster-assemble-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseWine Ladle (5th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151692/wine-ladle-5th-century-bce-late-archaic-classical-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster assemble fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663837/evil-monster-assemble-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseZeus (late 5th century BCE (Classical)) by Etruscan and Italichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151741/zeus-late-5th-century-bce-classical-etruscan-and-italicFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421613/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseHead of a Woman with Earrings (4th century BCE (Classical-early Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151794/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemale Votive Head (4th century BCE (Classical-early Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133779/female-votive-head-4th-century-bce-classical-early-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licensePriest (5th century BCE) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151716/priest-5th-century-bce-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseClassic brand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779666/classic-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKouros Votive Figure (ca. 550-520 BCE (Archaic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151679/kouros-votive-figure-ca-550-520-bce-archaic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral statue head design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344230/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView licenseMaat (early 11th-late 8th century BCE (Third Intermediate Period)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10132048/maat-early-11th-late-8th-century-bce-third-intermediate-period-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseCista Handle in the Form of a Woman Somersaulting (5th-4th century BCE (Late Archaic-Classical)) by Praenestinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151713/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311414/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseSoldier (early 3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Etruscanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151833/soldier-early-3rd-century-bce-hellenistic-etruscanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseRelief-plaque for Vase (late 4th-late 1st century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133912/relief-plaque-for-vase-late-4th-late-1st-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding & stallion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9559524/horse-riding-stallion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse (late 8th century BCE (Geometric)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153545/horse-late-8th-century-bce-geometric-greekFree Image from public domain license