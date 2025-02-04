Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecamelanimalpatternspersonartblackvintagepublic domainBowl with Camel (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by IslamicOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1198 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1797 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGiraffe safari poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138560/giraffe-safari-poster-templateView licenseBowl with Camel Caravan (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154338/bowl-with-camel-caravan-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052399/christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowl with Camels and Birds (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154376/photo-image-face-birds-personFree Image from public domain licenseZoo trip poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138584/zoo-trip-poster-templateView licenseBowl with Horseman and Birds (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154335/photo-image-face-birds-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481229/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseBowl with Two Horsemen (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154403/bowl-with-two-horsemen-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseJug with Checkerboard Pattern (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154453/photo-image-patterns-art-blueFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Sahara poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380215/visit-sahara-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBowl with Pattern of Peacocks (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154383/photo-image-peacocks-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl with Rider on Camel (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154320/bowl-with-rider-camel-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain license3D tourist in desert with camels, travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395968/tourist-desert-with-camels-travel-editable-remixView licenseBowl with Geometric Patterns (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154351/photo-image-patterns-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619680/egyptian-history-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowl with Horseman (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154333/bowl-with-horseman-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Sahara Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619175/visit-sahara-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowl with Floral Motifs (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154319/bowl-with-floral-motifs-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseZoo trip Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447405/zoo-trip-facebook-story-templateView licenseBowl with Two Figures Flanking a Tree (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154340/photo-image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseZoo trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447288/zoo-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowl with Horsemen Flanking a Tree (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154381/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license3D man riding camel in desert editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395833/man-riding-camel-desert-editable-remixView licenseBowl with Horseman Figure in Center and Diaper Pattern (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154447/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase with Horsemen and Seated Figures (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140424/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl with Horseman and Inscriptions (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154428/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseBowl with Seated Figures and Horseman (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154452/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl with Horsemen (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154404/bowl-with-horsemen-late-12th-early-13th-century-seljuq-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseBowl with Prince, Courtiers, and Sphinxes (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154408/photo-image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license3D man riding camel in desert editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466699/man-riding-camel-desert-editable-remixView licenseBowl with Horseman and Winged Sphinxes (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154378/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl with Horseman and Birds (late 12th-early 13th century (Seljuq (?))) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154384/photo-image-face-birds-personFree Image from public domain license