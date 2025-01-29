Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagechristian patternsmedieval illuminationmedieval artmanuscriptmedieval religious artmedievalgothic patterngothic artMiniature:virgin and child with saints; 20th c. painting on 14th c. 