Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantique pattern bookpublic domain vintage backgroundrug patternvintage parchment texturepattern geometricbackgroundtexturebookDe causa longitudinis et brevitas vitae (14th century (Gothic)) by Aristotle and VenetianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 865 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1297 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075131/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseThe Conradin Bible (1265 (Gothic)) by Venetian and Léon Gruelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154594/the-conradin-bible-1265-gothic-venetian-and-leon-gruelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075073/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseHistoriated Initial (G) Excised from a Choir Book: St. Gregory the Great Celebrating Masshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644406/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseNew beginnings quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14635734/new-beginnings-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBible (2nd half 13th century (Gothic)) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154595/bible-2nd-half-13th-century-gothic-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseBooks donation Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811684/books-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseManuscript Leaf with Foliated Initial A, from an Antiphonary, Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087731/manuscript-leaf-with-foliated-initial-from-antiphonary-italianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075133/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFragment of an Antiphonary with Historiated Initial (S): The Stoning of St. Stephen by Nicolò da Bolognahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672135/image-space-face-booksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15076820/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseDecretales of Johannes Rymari (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Raymond of Penafort, Hungarian Master and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154758/image-texture-book-woodFree Image from public domain licenseCrime mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14388131/crime-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseManuscript Leafhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8313284/manuscript-leafFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075183/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLeaf from Gratian's Decretum: Table of Consanguinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651430/leaf-from-gratians-decretum-table-consanguinityFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beige torn paper design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15398856/editable-beige-torn-paper-design-element-setView licenseLeaf from a Gradual with Historiated Initial (M): SS. Peter and Andrew by Master of Isaac and Esauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9673962/image-leaf-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075187/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licensePanegyricus Leonardo Lauredano (21 April, 1503 (High Renaissance)) by Venetian and Sigismundus Burgushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155243/image-border-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075035/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseManuscript Leaf Showing an Illuminated Initial A and The Resurrectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304312/manuscript-leaf-showing-illuminated-initial-and-the-resurrectionFree Image from public domain licenseGeometric shape newspaper collage design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239436/geometric-shape-newspaper-collage-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf Excised from a "Decretum" by Gratian: Initial C[anonici cuiusdam ecclesiae] with a Seated Clerichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649552/image-hand-leaf-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15076783/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseManuscript Illumination with Tobit, Tobias, and the Archangel Raphael in an Initial O, from an Antiphonary, Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087678/image-raphael-medieval-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scroll paper set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075120/vintage-scroll-paper-set-editable-design-elementView licenseLeaf from a Volume of Johannes Andrea's "Lectura super arboris consanguinitatis et affinitatis: Table of Consanguinity by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9698746/image-cat-animal-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences quote phone wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20771117/condolences-quote-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseFragment of a Choir Book with Historiated Initial (H): Birth of the Virginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675724/fragment-choir-book-with-historiated-initial-h-birth-the-virginFree Image from public domain licenseWedding dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832029/wedding-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBifolium with the Decretals of Gratianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8310462/bifolium-with-the-decretals-gratianFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseLeaf from the Life of the Virgin: The Last Supper (ca. 1440-1450 (early Renaissance)) by Ambrogio Traversari and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146761/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000749/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseLeaf from Gratian's Decretum: Table of Affinityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9651427/leaf-from-gratians-decretum-table-affinityFree Image from public domain licenseBooks Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEmblem Book (1570 (High Renaissance)) by Venetian and Francesco Petrarcahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147050/emblem-book-1570-high-renaissance-venetian-and-francesco-petrarcaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage open notebook element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000527/vintage-open-notebook-element-set-editable-designView licenseMiniature from a Mariegola: The Flagellation by Lorenzo Venezianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671335/miniature-from-mariegola-the-flagellation-lorenzo-venezianoFree Image from public domain license