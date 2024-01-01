https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015468Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGirl with a Flute (ca. 1665–1675) attributed to Johannes Vermeer. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 1015468View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1074 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3133 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3580 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3580 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 81.96 MBFree DownloadGirl with a Flute (ca. 1665–1675) attributed to Johannes Vermeer. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More