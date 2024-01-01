rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015469
Study of a Young Woman (ca.1665&ndash;1667) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of a Young Woman (ca.1665–1667) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
1015469

View CC0 License

Study of a Young Woman (ca.1665–1667) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More