The Little Street (ca. 1658) by Johannes Vermeer. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1015478
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License