rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stein Quadriptych (ca. 1525-1530) by Simon Bening
Save
Edit Image
simon beningpublic domainchristian artfacepersonchurchartbuilding
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769985/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
Calling and Martyrdom of Saint Matthew, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013184/calling-and-martyrdom-saint-matthew-ca-1315-1360-pietro-lorenzettiFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text and design
Church service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569508/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Raising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altar
Raising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984747/raising-the-cross-ca-1480-1500-master-the-stotteritz-altarFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512830/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
CRUCIFIXION/BURIAL OF CHRIST (15th century (Gothic)) by Flemish
CRUCIFIXION/BURIAL OF CHRIST (15th century (Gothic)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154941/crucifixionburial-christ-15th-century-gothic-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text & design
Church service poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558559/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
PNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…
PNG Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 – 1360 by pietro lorenzetti, element on transparent…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18148655/photo-png-leaf-personFree PNG from public domain license
Christian community Instagram story template, editable text
Christian community Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512827/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Christ Washing St Peter's Feet, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
Christ Washing St Peter's Feet, 1501 by hans holbein the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18956046/christ-washing-peters-feet-1501-hans-holbein-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512831/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138885/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license
Christianity quote Facebook post template
Christianity quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630628/christianity-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Deacon Saint, with Saint Anthony Abbot [right panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
Deacon Saint, with Saint Anthony Abbot [right panel] (c. 1415/1420) by Martino di Bartolomeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982552/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
Saint John the Evangelist on Patmos, his Ascension, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013218/photo-image-leaf-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Crucifixion, Virgin and Child with a Deacon, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
Crucifixion, Virgin and Child with a Deacon, ca. 1315 - 1360 by pietro lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013116/image-background-golden-faceFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759201/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
New Testament and Apocryphal Scenes with Saints (1360-1369 (Medieval)) by Simone dei Crocifissi
New Testament and Apocryphal Scenes with Saints (1360-1369 (Medieval)) by Simone dei Crocifissi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147962/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis, Andrew, Paul, Peter, Stephen, and Louis of Toulouse (c. 1317–21) by Ugolino di Nerio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798810/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 - ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt
Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 - ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013153/photo-image-person-cross-churchFree Image from public domain license
God is love poster template
God is love poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599285/god-love-poster-templateView license
The Nativity with the Adoration of the Shepherds (early 16th century) by Copy after Martin Schongauer
The Nativity with the Adoration of the Shepherds (early 16th century) by Copy after Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150207/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008772/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
St. John Altarpiece (after Rogier van der Weyden), ca. 1510 by dutch master around 1510
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981370/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
Orthodox faith poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563434/orthodox-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Book of Hours by Simon Bening
Book of Hours by Simon Bening
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241494/book-hoursFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
Church service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558626/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion, the Nativity and Saints, ca. 1330 – 1335 by ambrogio lorenzetti
The Crucifixion, the Nativity and Saints, ca. 1330 – 1335 by ambrogio lorenzetti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944542/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Church service blog banner template
Church service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13487823/church-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Nativity, Adoration of the Magi, Crucifixion, Last Judgement (1375-1400 (Medieval)) by Flemish
Nativity, Adoration of the Magi, Crucifixion, Last Judgement (1375-1400 (Medieval)) by Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147994/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Christus als Schmerzensmann zwischen Maria und Johannes, rechts und links je vier Köpfe von am Passionsgeschehen…
Christus als Schmerzensmann zwischen Maria und Johannes, rechts und links je vier Köpfe von am Passionsgeschehen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953960/image-face-accessory-personFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11302635/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddi
Saint Andrew and Saint Benedict with the Archangel Gabriel [left panel] (shortly before 1387) by Agnolo Gaddi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982185/photo-image-golden-frame-faceFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747710/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Crucifixion [middle panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
Scenes from the Passion of Christ: The Crucifixion [middle panel] (1380s) by Andrea di Vanni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982166/image-background-golden-christFree Image from public domain license