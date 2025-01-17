Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantique rugiranian carpet designpatternsartvintagedesignpublic domainblackboard"Salting" Carpet (2nd half 16th century) by IranianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 848 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1272 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseMedallion Carpet (16th century) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140589/medallion-carpet-16th-century-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical pattern badge mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView licensePrayer Rug with Floral and Ornamental Designs (16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140580/image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695825/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseCorner Fragment of a Polonaise Carpet (1st half 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140652/photo-image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePolonaise Carpet (17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155531/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-safavid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome mat editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522560/welcome-mat-editable-mockupView licensePolonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155485/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrayer Rug (18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140691/prayer-rug-18th-century-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695905/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licensePrayer Rug with Inscriptions (16th century) by Persianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155253/prayer-rug-with-inscriptions-16th-century-persianFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarpet so-called polonaise type (17th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155523/carpet-so-called-polonaise-type-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTabriz Carpet (early 20th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772827/tabriz-carpet-early-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn collage, leaf photo frames designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854777/editable-autumn-collage-leaf-photo-frames-designView licenseCarpet with a Compartment Designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285134/carpet-with-compartment-designFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarpethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8267889/carpetFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, brown texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626998/gold-vintage-frame-background-brown-texture-design-editable-designView licenseKhurasan Carpet Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8264275/khurasan-carpet-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn picture frames designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837193/editable-autumn-picture-frames-designView licensePrayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155629/prayer-rug-17th-19th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Anhalt Medallion Carpethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823046/the-anhalt-medallion-carpetFree Image from public domain licenseRound rug mockup, carpet home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269998/round-rug-mockup-carpet-home-decorView licenseMedieval Persian painting art of Persian rug pattern backgrounds tapestry accessories.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14030361/image-background-texture-patternView licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602508/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseIntricate Persian rug designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033600/rugFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602476/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseIntricate vintage Persian rug designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002596/carpetFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602515/png-absence-art-nouveauView licensePrayer carpet (late 19th century) by Turkishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157973/prayer-carpet-late-19th-century-turkishFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame background, red texture design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686521/gold-vintage-frame-background-red-texture-design-editable-designView licenseLavar Kirman Carpet (last quarter 19th century)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777724/lavar-kirman-carpet-last-quarter-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Patterned rug pattern accessories traditional.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16794267/png-patterned-rug-pattern-accessories-traditionalView license