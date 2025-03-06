Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetextile indiatapestry woven antiquesafavidflowersfacefabricpatternpersonMaidens with Flowers (17th century (Safavid (?) Mughal (?))) by IslamicOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 837 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1256 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseCorner Fragment of a Polonaise Carpet (1st half 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140652/photo-image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art collage element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView licenseFour figures bearing gifts (600-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154155/four-figures-bearing-gifts-600-900-late-antique-copticFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVelvet Cushion Cover (Yastik) (late 17th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140668/velvet-cushion-cover-yastik-late-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beige aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517080/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licensePolonaise Carpet (17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155531/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-safavid-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseTapestry banner mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12909937/tapestry-banner-mockup-editable-designView licenseOrbiculum (10th century (Early Byzantine)) by Coptic and Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154209/orbiculum-10th-century-early-byzantine-coptic-and-byzantineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blue aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517105/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseTextile Roundel with Man Fighting a Lion (500-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154092/textile-roundel-with-man-fighting-lion-500-900-late-antique-copticFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseBand from a Garment with Bust flanked by figures bearing gifts (600-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154131/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePrayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155629/prayer-rug-17th-19th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBoy in a vine (4th-6th century) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154060/boy-vine-4th-6th-century-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254494/natural-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePolonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155485/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547431/fabric-effectView licenseGarment Decoration with Scene of The Judgment of Paris? (8th century (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154169/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254487/botanical-products-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseConfronted birds & ovoid cartouches (9th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154186/confronted-birds-ovoid-cartouches-9th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254490/botanical-products-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWall hanging in form of a carpet; Central medallion and two broad borders (17th century) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155552/image-borders-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254488/botanical-products-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseSingle Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140191/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254491/natural-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseFragmentary Ottoman Cenotaph Cover with Qur'anic Verses (17th-18th century (Ottoman)) by Islamichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140647/image-book-fabric-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseTiraz fragment with blue text on undyed ground (9th century (Medieval)) by Islamic and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154192/image-animal-fabric-artFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750173/png-adult-android-wallpaper-artView licenseWall Hanging or Curtain Fragment with Orpheus and Eurydice (5th-6th century (Early Byzantine)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136844/photo-image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254495/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseIntricate vintage woven tapestry designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027662/coverletFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254499/spring-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAncient textile with intricate patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029777/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tapestry mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8621041/floral-tapestry-mockup-editable-designView licenseTunic Panel (600-900 CE) by Huarihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130529/tunic-panel-600-900-ce-huariFree Image from public domain license