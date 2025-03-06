rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Maidens with Flowers (17th century (Safavid (?) Mughal (?))) by Islamic
Save
Edit Image
textile indiatapestry woven antiquesafavidflowersfacefabricpatternperson
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Corner Fragment of a Polonaise Carpet (1st half 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
Corner Fragment of a Polonaise Carpet (1st half 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140652/photo-image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Four figures bearing gifts (600-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptic
Four figures bearing gifts (600-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154155/four-figures-bearing-gifts-600-900-late-antique-copticFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Velvet Cushion Cover (Yastik) (late 17th century) by Islamic
Velvet Cushion Cover (Yastik) (late 17th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140668/velvet-cushion-cover-yastik-late-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517080/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Polonaise Carpet (17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
Polonaise Carpet (17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155531/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-safavid-iranianFree Image from public domain license
Tapestry banner mockup, editable design
Tapestry banner mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12909937/tapestry-banner-mockup-editable-designView license
Orbiculum (10th century (Early Byzantine)) by Coptic and Byzantine
Orbiculum (10th century (Early Byzantine)) by Coptic and Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154209/orbiculum-10th-century-early-byzantine-coptic-and-byzantineFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517105/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Textile Roundel with Man Fighting a Lion (500-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptic
Textile Roundel with Man Fighting a Lion (500-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154092/textile-roundel-with-man-fighting-lion-500-900-late-antique-copticFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Band from a Garment with Bust flanked by figures bearing gifts (600-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantine
Band from a Garment with Bust flanked by figures bearing gifts (600-900 (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154131/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Prayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamic
Prayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155629/prayer-rug-17th-19th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Boy in a vine (4th-6th century) by Egyptian
Boy in a vine (4th-6th century) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154060/boy-vine-4th-6th-century-egyptianFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254494/natural-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Polonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamic
Polonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155485/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Fabric Effect
Fabric Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547431/fabric-effectView license
Garment Decoration with Scene of The Judgment of Paris? (8th century (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantine
Garment Decoration with Scene of The Judgment of Paris? (8th century (Late Antique)) by Coptic and Byzantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154169/image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254487/botanical-products-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Confronted birds & ovoid cartouches (9th century) by Islamic
Confronted birds & ovoid cartouches (9th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154186/confronted-birds-ovoid-cartouches-9th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254490/botanical-products-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Wall hanging in form of a carpet; Central medallion and two broad borders (17th century) by Islamic
Wall hanging in form of a carpet; Central medallion and two broad borders (17th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155552/image-borders-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254488/botanical-products-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Single Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
Single Leaf of Courtiers at a Reception of Shah `Abbas I (mid 11th century AH/AD 17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140191/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254491/natural-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Fragmentary Ottoman Cenotaph Cover with Qur'anic Verses (17th-18th century (Ottoman)) by Islamic
Fragmentary Ottoman Cenotaph Cover with Qur'anic Verses (17th-18th century (Ottoman)) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140647/image-book-fabric-patternFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView license
Tiraz fragment with blue text on undyed ground (9th century (Medieval)) by Islamic and Egyptian
Tiraz fragment with blue text on undyed ground (9th century (Medieval)) by Islamic and Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154192/image-animal-fabric-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750173/png-adult-android-wallpaper-artView license
Wall Hanging or Curtain Fragment with Orpheus and Eurydice (5th-6th century (Early Byzantine)) by Egyptian
Wall Hanging or Curtain Fragment with Orpheus and Eurydice (5th-6th century (Early Byzantine)) by Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136844/photo-image-face-person-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254495/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Intricate vintage woven tapestry design
Intricate vintage woven tapestry design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027662/coverletFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Spring sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254499/spring-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Ancient textile with intricate patterns
Ancient textile with intricate patterns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9029777/fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Floral tapestry mockup, editable design
Floral tapestry mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8621041/floral-tapestry-mockup-editable-designView license
Tunic Panel (600-900 CE) by Huari
Tunic Panel (600-900 CE) by Huari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130529/tunic-panel-600-900-ce-huariFree Image from public domain license