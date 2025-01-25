rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ Presented to the People (c. 1600-1620 (Baroque)) by German
Save
Edit Image
christfacepersonartgoldpublic domainadultwoman
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The Virgin and Child (16th century) by North Italian 15th Century
The Virgin and Child (16th century) by North Italian 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987617/the-virgin-and-child-16th-century-north-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Tabernacle Door with Pietà (ca. 1580-1600) by Italian and German
Tabernacle Door with Pietà (ca. 1580-1600) by Italian and German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135674/tabernacle-door-with-pieta-ca-1580-1600-italian-and-germanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Plaque with the Crucifixion (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Moderno and Melioli
Plaque with the Crucifixion (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Moderno and Melioli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157001/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Plaque with Saint John the Baptist Preaching (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Flemish and German
Plaque with Saint John the Baptist Preaching (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Flemish and German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150992/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Marie de' Medici as Mother of the Gods by Guillaume Dupré
Marie de' Medici as Mother of the Gods by Guillaume Dupré
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995425/marie-de-medici-mother-the-gods-guillaume-dupreFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
The Dead Christ with Two Angels by Bartolomeo Bellano
The Dead Christ with Two Angels by Bartolomeo Bellano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982757/the-dead-christ-with-two-angels-bartolomeo-bellanoFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bacchanal (17th century (Baroque)) by German and Flemish
Bacchanal (17th century (Baroque)) by German and Flemish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155497/bacchanal-17th-century-baroque-german-and-flemishFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote blog banner template
Religion quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Framed Plaque with the Lamentation of Christ (ca. 1600 (Renaissance)) by German
Framed Plaque with the Lamentation of Christ (ca. 1600 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155399/framed-plaque-with-the-lamentation-christ-ca-1600-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink mobile wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink mobile wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710242/vintage-woman-pink-mobile-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Devotional Plaque with Christ as the Man of Sorrows (1450-1520 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Devotional Plaque with Christ as the Man of Sorrows (1450-1520 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148427/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Pray quote blog banner template
Pray quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630748/pray-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Priming Flask (1590-1620) by German
Priming Flask (1590-1620) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135745/priming-flask-1590-1620-germanFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708113/pink-gold-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Relief Image of Jesus Christ (17th century (Early Modern)) by Georgian
Relief Image of Jesus Christ (17th century (Early Modern)) by Georgian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137314/relief-image-jesus-christ-17th-century-early-modern-georgianFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513124/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView license
Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (c. 1500) by Master of the Passion of Christ
Saint Jerome in the Wilderness (c. 1500) by Master of the Passion of Christ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000508/saint-jerome-the-wilderness-c-1500-master-the-passion-christFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513384/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView license
Cacus Stealing the Oxen of Hercules by Moderno
Cacus Stealing the Oxen of Hercules by Moderno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983894/cacus-stealing-the-oxen-hercules-modernoFree Image from public domain license
Trust in Jesus poster template
Trust in Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView license
Reliquary in the Shape of the Bust of a Saint (1675-1750) by Italian
Reliquary in the Shape of the Bust of a Saint (1675-1750) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136407/reliquary-the-shape-the-bust-saint-1675-1750-italianFree Image from public domain license
Astrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable design
Astrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591580/astrology-goddess-celestial-art-collage-editable-designView license
Monstrance with a Canopy Supported by Angels (mid 17th century (Baroque)) by Dutch
Monstrance with a Canopy Supported by Angels (mid 17th century (Baroque)) by Dutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136010/photo-image-angel-person-crossFree Image from public domain license
Astrology goddess png, celestial art collage, editable design
Astrology goddess png, celestial art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218165/astrology-goddess-png-celestial-art-collage-editable-designView license
Devotional Plaque with the Dead Christ (ca. 1520-1528 (Renaissance)) by After Moderno
Devotional Plaque with the Dead Christ (ca. 1520-1528 (Renaissance)) by After Moderno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150312/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Finding Jesus Facebook post template
Finding Jesus Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408164/finding-jesus-facebook-post-templateView license
Jubilant Putto (possibly The Infant Christ) (c. 1750) by Austrian 18th Century
Jubilant Putto (possibly The Infant Christ) (c. 1750) by Austrian 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019609/jubilant-putto-possibly-the-infant-christ-c-1750-austrian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portable Altar with Scenes of the Life of Christ (11th-12th century (Medieval)) by German
Portable Altar with Scenes of the Life of Christ (11th-12th century (Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147412/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Panel with the Anointing of Christ's Body and Adoration of the Magi (1400-1420 (Medieval)) by German
Panel with the Anointing of Christ's Body and Adoration of the Magi (1400-1420 (Medieval)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148043/photo-image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Astrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable design
Astrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591544/astrology-goddess-celestial-art-collage-editable-designView license
Plaque with Saints Peter and John Healing the Lame Man (ca. 1520-1580 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Plaque with Saints Peter and John Healing the Lame Man (ca. 1520-1580 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150295/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license