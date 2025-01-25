Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristfacepersonartgoldpublic domainadultwomanChrist Presented to the People (c. 1600-1620 (Baroque)) by GermanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1373 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe Virgin and Child (16th century) by North Italian 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9987617/the-virgin-and-child-16th-century-north-italian-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTabernacle Door with Pietà (ca. 1580-1600) by Italian and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135674/tabernacle-door-with-pieta-ca-1580-1600-italian-and-germanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licensePlaque with the Crucifixion (early 16th century (Renaissance)) by Moderno and Meliolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157001/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePlaque with Saint John the Baptist Preaching (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Flemish and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150992/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMarie de' Medici as Mother of the Gods by Guillaume Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995425/marie-de-medici-mother-the-gods-guillaume-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Dead Christ with Two Angels by Bartolomeo Bellanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982757/the-dead-christ-with-two-angels-bartolomeo-bellanoFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBacchanal (17th century (Baroque)) by German and Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155497/bacchanal-17th-century-baroque-german-and-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseFramed Plaque with the Lamentation of Christ (ca. 1600 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155399/framed-plaque-with-the-lamentation-christ-ca-1600-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink mobile wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710242/vintage-woman-pink-mobile-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDevotional Plaque with Christ as the Man of Sorrows (1450-1520 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148427/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePray quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630748/pray-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePriming Flask (1590-1620) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135745/priming-flask-1590-1620-germanFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708113/pink-gold-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseRelief Image of Jesus Christ (17th century (Early Modern)) by Georgianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137314/relief-image-jesus-christ-17th-century-early-modern-georgianFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic spiritual woman backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513124/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView licenseSaint Jerome in the Wilderness (c. 1500) by Master of the Passion of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10000508/saint-jerome-the-wilderness-c-1500-master-the-passion-christFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic spiritual woman backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513384/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView licenseCacus Stealing the Oxen of Hercules by Modernohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983894/cacus-stealing-the-oxen-hercules-modernoFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836006/trust-jesus-poster-templateView licenseReliquary in the Shape of the Bust of a Saint (1675-1750) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136407/reliquary-the-shape-the-bust-saint-1675-1750-italianFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591580/astrology-goddess-celestial-art-collage-editable-designView licenseMonstrance with a Canopy Supported by Angels (mid 17th century (Baroque)) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136010/photo-image-angel-person-crossFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology goddess png, celestial art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9218165/astrology-goddess-png-celestial-art-collage-editable-designView licenseDevotional Plaque with the Dead Christ (ca. 1520-1528 (Renaissance)) by After Modernohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150312/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFinding Jesus Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408164/finding-jesus-facebook-post-templateView licenseJubilant Putto (possibly The Infant Christ) (c. 1750) by Austrian 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019609/jubilant-putto-possibly-the-infant-christ-c-1750-austrian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortable Altar with Scenes of the Life of Christ (11th-12th century (Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147412/photo-image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanel with the Anointing of Christ's Body and Adoration of the Magi (1400-1420 (Medieval)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148043/photo-image-christs-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591544/astrology-goddess-celestial-art-collage-editable-designView licensePlaque with Saints Peter and John Healing the Lame Man (ca. 1520-1580 (Renaissance)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150295/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license