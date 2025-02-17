Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageframelocketdaubignyfacevintage framepersonartvintageLouise Renée de Kerouaille, Duchess D'Aubigny and First Duchess of Portsmouth (1644-1702) by attributed to William GibsonOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1331 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseDiana de Vere, Duchess of St. Albans (1696) by William Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155823/diana-vere-duchess-st-albans-1696-william-gibsonFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseEdwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552165/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licensePortrait of Mrs. Raphaelle Peale (Margaret McGlathery Peale) (?) (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129569/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseMr. Strong (ca. 1815) by American and Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125185/mr-strong-ca-1815-american-and-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseCelestial origami frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10359003/celestial-origami-frame-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129570/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Whitaker (ca. 1800) by Attributed to Robert Field and possibly Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124384/john-whitaker-ca-1800-attributed-robert-field-and-possibly-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseCelestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10359186/celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePortrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseBeige celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211380/beige-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMr. Morris (ca. 1770) by Previously attributed to John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123872/mr-morris-ca-1770-previously-attributed-john-singleton-copleyFree Image from public domain licenseBeige sun moon frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211292/beige-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView licenseHeneage Finch, Speaker in First Parliament of Charles I (ca. 1625-1630 (Baroque)) by John Hoskins Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135932/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licensePink celestial sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205626/pink-celestial-sun-border-background-editable-designView licenseMr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView licenseQueen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Costerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124259/queen-marie-antoinette-1778-anne-vallayer-costerFree Image from public domain licensePink celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340739/pink-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHenry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498948/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseJoseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508067/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-architectureView licenseMrs. Eliza Pierie (ca. 1810) by Bass Otishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124488/mrs-eliza-pierie-ca-1810-bass-otisFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564248/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePortrait of Ellen Harper Walters (1897) by William Jacob Baerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129405/portrait-ellen-harper-walters-1897-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563709/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseYoung Girl (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156442/young-girl-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552149/png-alphonse-mucha-architecture-artView licensePrince Eugene of Savoy (1663-1736) (?) (18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123171/prince-eugene-savoy-1663-1736-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseBeige crescent moon frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205325/beige-crescent-moon-frame-background-editable-designView licenseRobert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain licenseBeige sun moon frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211368/beige-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129418/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1898-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdward D. Jackson (ca. 1820) by Attributed to Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125262/edward-jackson-ca-1820-attributed-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license