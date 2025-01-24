rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crucifixion (ca. 1700-1800) by Peruvian
Save
Edit Image
painting framefacepersoncrosschurchartbuildingpublic domain
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151485/photo-png-frame-personFree PNG from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
The Bearing of the Cross, The Crucifixion and The Lamentation, 1501 – 1600 by girolamo di benvenuto
The Bearing of the Cross, The Crucifixion and The Lamentation, 1501 – 1600 by girolamo di benvenuto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944220/image-person-cross-weaponFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
PNG The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
PNG The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 – 1504 by master of frankfurt, element on transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138832/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template
Church service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView license
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
PNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151532/photo-png-person-classicFree PNG from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Christ on the Cross (in or before 1470) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross (in or before 1470) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984197/christ-the-cross-in-before-1470-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Christ on the Cross with Angels (1460/1465) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross with Angels (1460/1465) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983478/christ-the-cross-with-angels-14601465-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
Luxury wall decor, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767633/luxury-wall-decor-editable-interior-designView license
Christ on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John by Hans Burgkmair I
Christ on the Cross with the Virgin and Saint John by Hans Burgkmair I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984557/christ-the-cross-with-the-virgin-and-saint-john-hans-burgkmairFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust poster template
In God we trust poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView license
The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 - 1504 by master of frankfurt
The Crucifixion of Christ, 1500 - 1504 by master of frankfurt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013103/the-crucifixion-christ-1500-1504-master-frankfurtFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Christ on the Cross with Angels (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross with Angels (c. 1490) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986092/christ-the-cross-with-angels-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Crucifixion with Mary and Saint John the Evangelist, 1450 – 1460 by master of the middle rhine ca. 1450/60
The Crucifixion with Mary and Saint John the Evangelist, 1450 – 1460 by master of the middle rhine ca. 1450/60
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987371/image-jesus-angels-skullFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 - 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530
Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 - 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19013126/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710047/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Christ on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross (c. 1460) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9983476/christ-the-cross-c-1460-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Plaque with the Crucifixion (ca. 1545 (European Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud II
Plaque with the Crucifixion (ca. 1545 (European Renaissance)) by Jean Pénicaud II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150757/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Church Service poster template
Church Service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView license
Crucifixion (ca. 1425 (Renaissance)) by German
Crucifixion (ca. 1425 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154952/crucifixion-ca-1425-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template
Worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView license
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
PNG Crucifixion Triptych of the Humbracht Family of Frankfurt, 1504 – ca. 1508 by master of frankfurt, element on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18138885/photo-png-person-crossFree PNG from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView license
The Crucifixion by Ludwig of Ulm
The Crucifixion by Ludwig of Ulm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9982207/the-crucifixion-ludwig-ulmFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView license
The Crucifixion; Saint Michael (ca. 1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo d Alessandro da San Severino
The Crucifixion; Saint Michael (ca. 1480-1490 (Renaissance)) by Lorenzo d Alessandro da San Severino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149518/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Christ on the Cross with Angels (19th century) by German 19th Century and German 15th Century
Christ on the Cross with Angels (19th century) by German 19th Century and German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028630/image-jesus-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
The Crucifixion [verso] (early 12th century) by French 12th Century
The Crucifixion [verso] (early 12th century) by French 12th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981874/the-crucifixion-verso-early-12th-century-french-12th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection Instagram story, editable social media design
Vintage collection Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Raising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altar
Raising of the Cross, ca. 1480 – 1500 by master of the stötteritz altar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984747/raising-the-cross-ca-1480-1500-master-the-stotteritz-altarFree Image from public domain license