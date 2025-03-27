rawpixel
Snuffbox with Scene of Nymphs Bathing (18th century) by French
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with Portrait of the Duchesse de Choiseul (1785-1790) by Vestier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156587/snuffbox-with-portrait-the-duchesse-choiseul-1785-1790-vestierFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with Lovers in a Bower (1753-1754) by Guillaume Lou
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123795/snuffbox-with-lovers-bower-1753-1754-guillaume-louFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Snuffbox with Miniature Mosaic of Men Fighting a Bull (19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157212/photo-image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with Portrait of a Boy (2nd half 18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156321/snuffbox-with-portrait-boy-2nd-half-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with the Battle of Kunersdorf (ca. 1760) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123675/snuffbox-with-the-battle-kunersdorf-ca-1760-russianFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of the Marquise d'Orvilliers (?) (18th century) by Marie Gabrielle Capet and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123259/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with the Altar of Love (1776-1777) by Louis Ouizille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124247/snuffbox-with-the-altar-love-1776-1777-louis-ouizilleFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Octagonal Box (ca. 1813) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124756/octagonal-box-ca-1813-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of a Lady (18th century) by Antoine Vestier and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123235/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Cartouche-Shaped Snuffbox Depicting Europa and the Bull (ca. 1750) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123581/cartouche-shaped-snuffbox-depicting-europa-and-the-bull-ca-1750-germanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Étui with Trophies (1775-1776) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124218/etui-with-trophies-1775-1776-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Snuffbox with a Park Scene (1720-1725) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123442/snuffbox-with-park-scene-1720-1725-englishFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with Landscape and Doves (1731-1732) by Noel Hardivilliers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123535/snuffbox-with-landscape-and-doves-1731-1732-noel-hardivilliersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Watch in Vase-Shaped Setting with Case (ca. 1825) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125431/watch-vase-shaped-setting-with-case-ca-1825-swissFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Salt Cellar (18th century (Early Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123197/salt-cellar-18th-century-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Snuffbox with Chinoiserie Motifs (1768-1769) by Louis Quizille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124032/snuffbox-with-chinoiserie-motifs-1768-1769-louis-quizilleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with Hardstone Flowers (ca. 1785) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123901/snuffbox-with-hardstone-flowers-ca-1785-germanFree Image from public domain license
Social media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with Mythological Scenes and Landscapes (1762-1763) by Jean Formey, François Joseph Bourgoin and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123918/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snuffbox with Trophy (1765) by Charles Barnabé Sageret and Jean Jacques Prevost
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123959/snuffbox-with-trophy-1765-charles-barnabe-sageret-and-jean-jacques-prevostFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Snuffbox with Military Scene (late 18th century) by Friedrich Joseph Kolbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124168/snuffbox-with-military-scene-late-18th-century-friedrich-joseph-kolbeFree Image from public domain license