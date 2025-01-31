rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Teapot and Cover (2nd half 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory, Buteux cadet and…
Save
Edit Image
teapotbirdpatternartvintagefloral patterndesignpublic domain
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Cup and Saucer (2nd half 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory, Buteux cadet and…
Cup and Saucer (2nd half 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory, Buteux cadet and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156368/photo-image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381231/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Sugar Bowl and Cover (pot à sucre ‘Bouret’) (2nd half 18th Century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain…
Sugar Bowl and Cover (pot à sucre ‘Bouret’) (2nd half 18th Century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156378/photo-image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea poster template, editable text and design
Vintage tea poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711823/vintage-tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elevated Tray (plateau Bouret) (2nd half 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory…
Elevated Tray (plateau Bouret) (2nd half 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156346/photo-image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15163863/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Milk Jug (pot à lait ‘à trios pieds’) (2nd half 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain…
Milk Jug (pot à lait ‘à trios pieds’) (2nd half 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Vincennes Porcelain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156365/photo-image-animal-bird-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage tea Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711359/vintage-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cup and Saucer (Gobelet ‘Calabre’ et Soucoupe) (1755) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and French
Cup and Saucer (Gobelet ‘Calabre’ et Soucoupe) (1755) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123843/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage tea Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712077/vintage-tea-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Teapot and Cover (1753) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory
Teapot and Cover (1753) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795506/teapot-and-cover-1753-vincennes-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea blog banner template, editable text
Vintage tea blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712280/vintage-tea-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bottle Cooler (seau a bouteille) (1753-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Bottle Cooler (seau a bouteille) (1753-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123792/bottle-cooler-seau-bouteille-1753-1760-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Teapots, editable element set
Teapots, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16607065/teapots-editable-element-setView license
Teapot and cover (1775-1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Teapot and cover (1775-1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124188/teapot-and-cover-1775-1779-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599266/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Teapot with Cover by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory
Teapot with Cover by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800604/image-art-pattern-floralFree Image from public domain license
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
Vintage ephemera, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381261/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Coffeepot (2nd half 18th century) by Russian
Coffeepot (2nd half 18th century) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123697/coffeepot-2nd-half-18th-century-russianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage tea set poster template
Vintage tea set poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502007/vintage-tea-set-poster-templateView license
Two-Handled Covered Cup and Saucer (gobelet ‘à lait’ et soucoupe) (1774) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Charles Buteux le…
Two-Handled Covered Cup and Saucer (gobelet ‘à lait’ et soucoupe) (1774) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Charles Buteux le…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156512/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599265/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Urne Duplessis) (after 1745) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
One of a Pair of Vases (Urne Duplessis) (after 1745) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123640/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
Editable watercolor girly style design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164430/editable-watercolor-girly-style-design-element-setView license
Bowl and Water Pitcher with Putti Playing Music in a Pastoral Setting (1753) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and André…
Bowl and Water Pitcher with Putti Playing Music in a Pastoral Setting (1753) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and André…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123777/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Vintage floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580118/vintage-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Urne Duplessis) (after 1745) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
One of a Pair of Vases (Urne Duplessis) (after 1745) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123649/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tea blends Instagram post template
Tea blends Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13493479/tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (Pot à l'eau à la romaine) (ca. 1755) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory, Antoine Toussaint Cornaille and Jean…
Pitcher (Pot à l'eau à la romaine) (ca. 1755) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory, Antoine Toussaint Cornaille and Jean…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123621/photo-image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
Bachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two-Handled Covered Cup and Saucer (1753-ca. 1780) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory
Two-Handled Covered Cup and Saucer (1753-ca. 1780) by Vincennes Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123775/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
Aesthetic floral teapot, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580089/aesthetic-floral-teapot-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Bottle Cooler (seau a bouteille) (1753-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Bottle Cooler (seau a bouteille) (1753-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123805/bottle-cooler-seau-bouteille-1753-1760-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance poster template
Rose fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Pair of Cups and Saucers (gobelets Calabre et soucoupes) by Charles Buteux père and Sèvres Manufactory
Pair of Cups and Saucers (gobelets Calabre et soucoupes) by Charles Buteux père and Sèvres Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264958/photo-image-pattern-art-pinkFree Image from public domain license
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView license
Candlestick (1757) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Candlestick (1757) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123832/candlestick-1757-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563308/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView license
Covered Bowl and Plateau (écuelle ‘nouvelle forme’ et plateau ‘ovale’) (mid 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory…
Covered Bowl and Plateau (écuelle ‘nouvelle forme’ et plateau ‘ovale’) (mid 18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123841/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license