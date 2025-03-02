Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageportraits paintingframeantique frameornate frameflower frameminiature painting flowerminiaturepublic domain womanA Young Lady (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques AugustinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 972 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2223 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage postage stamp element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView licenseYoung Girl (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156442/young-girl-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseMademoiselle Rognier (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156427/mademoiselle-rognier-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseWomen Power Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686672/women-power-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBox with portrait of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8121548/box-with-portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686875/lady-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLa comtesse de Chanteloupe (1817) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125477/comtesse-chanteloupe-1817-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124404/portrait-woman-ca-1800-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProfile Portrait of Augustin and His Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8552366/profile-portrait-augustin-and-his-familyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124693/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView licensePortrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123317/portrait-boy-18th-century-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEmpress Josephine, Wife of Napoleon I (after 1808) by Copy after Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157453/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18435878/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseA Woman (Pair w/ 38.344) (1790) by After Jacques Dumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156664/woman-pair-38344-1790-after-jacques-dumontFree Image from public domain licenseGold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView licenseMaria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125621/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7442093/picture-frame-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseNapoleon I (1812; Frame: 1808) by Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125425/napoleon-1812-frame-1808-jean-baptiste-isabeyFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Woman with Tapestry Workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8094491/portrait-woman-with-tapestry-workFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lady background, aesthetic beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519408/vintage-lady-background-aesthetic-beige-designView licensePortrait of Countess Kavannough (?) (1774) by John Smarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124101/portrait-countess-kavannough-1774-john-smartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lady background, aesthetic beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519156/vintage-lady-background-aesthetic-beige-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799050/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseCarel Hendrik Ver Huell (1764-1845), Vice-admiraal van de Bataafse vloot en Minister van Marine van de Bataafse Republiek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796335/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseLocket for a Portrait Miniature (17th century (Baroque)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135789/locket-for-portrait-miniature-17th-century-baroque-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Man (Pair w/ 38.345) (1790) by After Jacques Dumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156670/man-pair-38345-1790-after-jacques-dumontFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseQueen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Costerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124259/queen-marie-antoinette-1778-anne-vallayer-costerFree Image from public domain license