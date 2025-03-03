Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecompasswoodenvintagedesignpublic domainphotoantiquetoolPocket Sundial (ca. 1800) by European and EuropeanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 999 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1498 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient architecture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813550/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorizontal striking clock (ca. 1750) by Conrad Niesindt and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156222/horizontal-striking-clock-ca-1750-conrad-niesindt-and-germanFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11891916/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortable Drum Watch (1550-1570 (Renaissance)) by Christoph Schisslerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150961/portable-drum-watch-1550-1570-renaissance-christoph-schisslerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381173/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseAncient stone sundial sculpturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276608/sundialFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381137/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVintage silver pocket watch designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12838146/watchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable mystical art illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15366861/editable-mystical-art-illustration-design-element-setView licensePNG Compass locket white background accessories.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15569589/png-compass-locket-white-background-accessoriesView licenseMath education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982379/math-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCylinder Watch in a Double Case Depicting the Marriage of Zephyrus and Flora (1728) by Ishmail Parbury and George Grahamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123537/photo-image-compass-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCareer design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11023712/career-design-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Vintage compass illustration, vibrant colors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20318423/png-vintage-compass-illustration-vibrant-colorsView licenseAdventure travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013052/adventure-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortable Drum Watch (ca. 1520-1550 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150298/portable-drum-watch-ca-1520-1550-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess roadmap Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000877/success-roadmap-instagram-post-templateView licenseCandlestick (14th century) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147708/candlestick-14th-century-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage ephemera design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018484/editable-vintage-ephemera-design-element-setView licenseSun dial illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16720655/sun-dial-illustration-isolated-white-vector-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEditable vintage ephemera design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16018460/editable-vintage-ephemera-design-element-setView licenseOval Watch with Landscape Scene (mid 17th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155677/oval-watch-with-landscape-scene-mid-17th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926812/explore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoll-Top Desk Depicting the Chateau of Saint Maur (ca. 1770) by François Gaspard Teunéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123881/photo-image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946084/explore-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMusket Case (ca. 1850-1875) by Louis François Devismehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126275/musket-case-ca-1850-1875-louis-francois-devismeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage ephemera, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381514/vintage-ephemera-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWatch with 24 Hour Dial (1792-1793) by Abraham Louis Breguethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124448/watch-with-hour-dial-1792-1793-abraham-louis-breguetFree Image from public domain licenseTravel company ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946133/travel-company-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOctagonal Watch (ca. 1620) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155436/octagonal-watch-ca-1620-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseTravel company ads Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926791/travel-company-ads-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElegant antique wooden cabinet designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850779/commodeFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706952/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseHexagonal case (1746) by German and Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156320/hexagonal-case-1746-german-and-dutchFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039758/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licenseOctagonal Watch with Rock Crystal Case (1623 (Baroque)) by Gerard Brand and Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135992/photo-image-compass-patterns-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632364/buddhism-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseVintage compass on wooden surface.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18761612/vintage-compass-wooden-surfaceView licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePair of Ornamental Vases with Garlands, Acanthus and Other Foliage (ca. 1830) by French and Copy after Jean Claude Duplessis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125511/photo-image-trophy-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license