Iwai Hanshiro IV or V as Umegawa; Bando Mitsugoro III as Magoemon (1799-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Unidentified
Bando Mitsugoro III or IV as Empress Jingo Kogo (Ca. 1825-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi Iwai Hanshiro V as Chidori. Onoe Mitsusuke II as Genta (Ca. 1809-14 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier.
Iwai Hanshiro V (1804-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Izutsuya
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Bando Mitsugoro III and Autumn Grasses (ca. 1821-1831 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier.
Mitate meiga erabu (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Ogawa Hansuke
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Sono sugata Murasaki no utsushi-e (ca. 1851-1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izumiya Ichibei
Shunyu (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamaguchiya Mitsuuji views Kiyomizudera (Ca. 1849-53 (late Edo)) by Izumiya Ichibei and Utagawa Toyokuni III Matsumoto Koshiro V in a Palanquin (ca. 1801-1838 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Osono Begging Her Husband Not to Divorce Her (1860 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsujiya Yasubei Kasugaya Tokijiro and Yamanaya Urasato by a Hibachi as Snow Falls Outside (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III Toyokuni kigo kijutsu kurabe (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Hiranoya Shinzo
Bando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku Matsukawa-maru a character from the play "Onna Seigen" (Ca. 1852-54 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Waka Murasaki Genji E-awase (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III Geisha Standing, Holding Sake Bottle (ca. 1830-1840 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier.
Iwai Hanshiro V as a woman with umbrella (Ca. 1830-32 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Kawasho
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Bando Mitsugoro III or IV and Sawamura Tossho I as warriors (1831-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuwamasa and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Bando Hikosaburo V, Iwai Shijaku II, and Ichimura Kakitsu IV (?) in an Interior Scene (1866 (late Edo)) by Yoshiiku