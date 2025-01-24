rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Ten Birth Tales of the Buddha (19th century) by Thai
Save
Edit Image
public domain thailandthai artthaithai ornamentalthailand tapestrybuddhadancethai dancing
Songkran blog banner template
Songkran blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459848/songkran-blog-banner-templateView license
The Buddha's Descent from Tavatimsa Heaven (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
The Buddha's Descent from Tavatimsa Heaven (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153120/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Songkran festival poster template
Songkran festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140230/songkran-festival-poster-templateView license
Ten Birth Tales from the Abhidhamma scriptures (19th century) by Thai
Ten Birth Tales from the Abhidhamma scriptures (19th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156743/ten-birth-tales-from-the-abhidhamma-scriptures-19th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Songkran water festival blog banner template
Songkran water festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13142117/songkran-water-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Scenes from the ten previous lives of the Buddha (ca. 1800 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Scenes from the ten previous lives of the Buddha (ca. 1800 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153105/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Visit Thailand Facebook post template
Visit Thailand Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428899/visit-thailand-facebook-post-templateView license
The Birth of the Buddha (19th Century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
The Birth of the Buddha (19th Century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153119/the-birth-the-buddha-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Episodes in the Life of Buddha (last quarter 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Episodes in the Life of Buddha (last quarter 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153213/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1: Indra grants the ten boons to Phusati (18th-19th century) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1: Indra grants the ten boons to Phusati (18th-19th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153073/photo-image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Thailand travel poster template
Thailand travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508879/thailand-travel-poster-templateView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (1830-1860 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153162/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-1830-1860-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 3: Vessantara Gives Away the Chariot (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 3: Vessantara Gives Away the Chariot (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153233/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Bangkok city Instagram post template Facebook post template
Bangkok city Instagram post template Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040123/bangkok-city-instagram-post-template-facebook-post-templateView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 10 (Indra's Realm) (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153199/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Thai Language Day Facebook post template
Thai Language Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985441/thai-language-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Phra Malai at the Culamani stupa in Indra's heaven (18th-19th century) by Thai
Phra Malai at the Culamani stupa in Indra's heaven (18th-19th century) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153082/phra-malai-the-culamani-stupa-indras-heaven-18th-19th-century-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Songkran Ceremony blog banner template
Songkran Ceremony blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461028/songkran-ceremony-blog-banner-templateView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153173/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Become a Buddhist blog banner template
Become a Buddhist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461032/become-buddhist-blog-banner-templateView license
Narrative Scroll: Vessantara Jataka (1st half 20th century (Bangkok)) by Thai
Narrative Scroll: Vessantara Jataka (1st half 20th century (Bangkok)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158143/narrative-scroll-vessantara-jataka-1st-half-20th-century-bangkok-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Visit Thailand poster template
Visit Thailand poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140269/visit-thailand-poster-templateView license
Standing Buddha (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Standing Buddha (19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153125/standing-buddha-19th-century-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Songkran festival blog banner template
Songkran festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460232/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 4: Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha Enter the Forest (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 4: Vessantara, Maddi, Jali, and Kanha Enter the Forest (late 19th century (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153236/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Thai Language Day Facebook post template
Thai Language Day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985423/thai-language-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 9 (Maddi) (ca. 1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153296/vessantara-jataka-chapter-maddi-ca-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Visit Bangkok poster template
Visit Bangkok poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140241/visit-bangkok-poster-templateView license
The Buddha with his Disciples Sariputta and Moggalana (1900-1920 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
The Buddha with his Disciples Sariputta and Moggalana (1900-1920 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153285/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Songkran festival blog banner template
Songkran festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141630/songkran-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Vessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (1920-1940 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153321/vessantara-jataka-chapter-1920-1940-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Visit Thailand Instagram post template
Visit Thailand Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571818/visit-thailand-instagram-post-templateView license
Narrative Scroll: Vessantara Jataka (1st half 20th century (Bangkok)) by Thai
Narrative Scroll: Vessantara Jataka (1st half 20th century (Bangkok)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153290/narrative-scroll-vessantara-jataka-1st-half-20th-century-bangkok-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Authentic taste Instagram post template, editable social media design
Authentic taste Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737349/authentic-taste-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Scenes from the Life of the Buddha (1750-1850 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Scenes from the Life of the Buddha (1750-1850 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153101/scenes-from-the-life-the-buddha-1750-1850-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain license
Songkran festival Facebook post template
Songkran festival Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429055/songkran-festival-facebook-post-templateView license
Scenes from the Life of the Buddha with the Buddha's Descent at Center (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
Scenes from the Life of the Buddha with the Buddha's Descent at Center (1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153206/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license