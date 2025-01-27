Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnaindian miniature paintingsradha krishna paintingindian artindian paintingminiature paintinghimachal pradeshindian miniatureKrishna and Radha (19th century) by IndianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1258 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseKrishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156760/krishna-pleads-with-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds (mid 19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157533/krishna-and-the-cowherds-mid-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139882/krishna-and-radha-taking-shelter-from-the-rain-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities Instagram poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688043/hindu-deities-instagram-poster-templateView licenseRadha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139956/radhas-tryst-with-krishna-ca-1825-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseKrishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseKali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseKrishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953721/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139752/krishna-kills-aghasura-1675-1700-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCapture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139896/capture-demons-lanka-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRagini Bhairavi (1600-1625) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139681/ragini-bhairavi-1600-1625-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShiva and His Family (early 19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139910/shiva-and-his-family-early-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139777/lovers-near-duck-pond-ca-1700-indianFree Image from public domain licenseBest holiday destinations Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953845/best-holiday-destinations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseImage of the Teej Festival (early 19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156773/image-the-teej-festival-early-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holi sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709849/happy-holi-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKrishna with Gopis on a Riverbank (1750-1775) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139867/krishna-with-gopis-riverbank-1750-1775-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseRagini Chaiti (ca. 1775) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139858/ragini-chaiti-ca-1775-indianFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWomen Bathing on the Bank of a River (early 12th century AH/AD 18th century (Rajput)) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139836/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAscetics before the Shrine of the Goddess, page from a dispersed series of the Kedara Kalpa (early 19th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139952/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Diwali Instagram post template, editable colorful mandala designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563808/happy-diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-colorful-mandala-designView licenseLakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license