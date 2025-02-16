Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepotterytea designpublic domain japanese teawoodenartjapanese artfurnituredesignJar for Powdered Tea; Spray of cherry blossoms (19th century) by JapaneseOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1103 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1959 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452034/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseCovered jar for powdered tea/ natsume; Overlapping poem papers/shikishi (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158392/photo-image-papers-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451950/japanese-teahouse-poster-templateView licenseTea Caddie with Cherry Blossoms (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157140/tea-caddie-with-cherry-blossoms-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451737/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-templateView licenseAsh Container (19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141228/ash-container-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095015/japanese-teahouse-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIncense Burner (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141197/incense-burner-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874591/japanese-teahouse-facebook-post-templateView licenseTea Caddy with Ivory Lid (early 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141340/tea-caddy-with-ivory-lid-early-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507577/japanese-teahouse-poster-templateView licenseTiered Hair-Oil Container with Pine and Plum Trees by a Stream (early-mid 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141349/photo-image-trees-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095014/japanese-teahouse-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseIncense Burner with Flying Storks (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157115/incense-burner-with-flying-storks-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10095013/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBox for the Incense Game (ko-bako) with Plum Blossoms and Bamboo (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157407/photo-image-art-design-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827380/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-templateView licenseIncense Box with Maple Leaves (18th-19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140934/incense-box-with-maple-leaves-18th-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542903/japanese-teahouse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClam Shell-Shaped Box (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141279/clam-shell-shaped-box-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseA calming morning begins with matcha template for social media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18850644/calming-morning-begins-with-matcha-template-for-social-media-editable-designView licenseIncense Box with Tray (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141266/incense-box-with-tray-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819160/ceremonial-grade-matcha-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIncense Box (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141172/incense-box-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseTea time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451863/tea-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseFour-lobed box for incense game/ ko-dzu; Wind-swept maple trees/chrysanthemums (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156797/photo-image-trees-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543076/japanese-teahouse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCylindrical Box Depicting Ship Sails (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141229/cylindrical-box-depicting-ship-sails-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966084/japanese-teahouse-logo-template-editable-textView licenseCabinet incense game/ko-awasw-dogu-dana; Mountains covered with cherry trees etc (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157002/photo-image-wooden-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCeremonial grade matcha blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561497/ceremonial-grade-matcha-blog-banner-templateView licenseBox with a Monkey Posing as a Collector (late 19th century (late Edo-Meiji)) by Unno Moritoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142270/photo-image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGreen tea Instagram post template, editable cafe designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18928886/green-tea-instagram-post-template-editable-cafe-designView licenseBox for Incense Ash (19th century (Edo-Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141496/box-for-incense-ash-19th-century-edo-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseTea & coffee cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893765/tea-coffee-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIncense Burner with Lotus Pond Design (19th century (Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141338/incense-burner-with-lotus-pond-design-19th-century-meiji-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese teahouse logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965399/japanese-teahouse-logo-template-editable-textView licenseTea Caddy (1st half 19th century (Edo)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141432/tea-caddy-1st-half-19th-century-edo-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseGreen tea poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10099176/green-tea-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseIncense Box with Wood Grain and Branches in Leaf (19th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156788/incense-box-with-wood-grain-and-branches-leaf-19th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain license