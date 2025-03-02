rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl in a Southern German Folk Costume (19th century) by German
Save
Edit Image
vintage portraits womengirl's dressfolk artart paintingfacepersonartvintage
Birthday girl Instagram story, editable social media design
Birthday girl Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
German Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahn
German Peasant Girl with Prayer Book (1856) by Wilhelm Hahn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127163/german-peasant-girl-with-prayer-book-1856-wilhelm-hahnFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Birthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Hessian peasant girl, null by jakob becker
Hessian peasant girl, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984347/hessian-peasant-girl-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Birthday girl blog banner template, editable ad
Birthday girl blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138913/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138904/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Three Black Forest girls, null by ferdinand fellner
Three Black Forest girls, null by ferdinand fellner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951105/three-black-forest-girls-null-ferdinand-fellnerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Little farmgirl, null by jakob becker
Little farmgirl, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981420/little-farmgirl-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy blog banner template, editable ad
Ballet academy blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Hessian farmwoman, null by jakob becker
Hessian farmwoman, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980921/hessian-farmwoman-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy Instagram story, editable social media design
Ballet academy Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211733/ballet-academy-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Peasant girl to the left, null by jakob becker
Peasant girl to the left, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943891/peasant-girl-the-left-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Junge Russin Hühner fütternd, null by wilhelm amandus beer
Junge Russin Hühner fütternd, null by wilhelm amandus beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948696/junge-russin-huhner-futternd-null-wilhelm-amandus-beerFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Spring sale Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Hessian peasant girl, 1897 by carl bantzer
Hessian peasant girl, 1897 by carl bantzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985696/hessian-peasant-girl-1897-carl-bantzerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oberhessische Bauersfrau zur Kirche gehend, 1841 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
Oberhessische Bauersfrau zur Kirche gehend, 1841 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953459/oberhessische-bauersfrau-zur-kirche-gehend-1841-jakob-furchtegott-dielmannFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
Leaf from Album of Costumes (19th century) by Chinese
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10138899/leaf-from-album-costumes-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Ballet academy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211728/ballet-academy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Female portrait clothing painting.
Female portrait clothing painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417024/female-portrait-clothing-paintingView license
Golden bloom collection poster template, editable text and design
Golden bloom collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Zwei junge Bäuerinnen in Schaffhausen, die linke sitzend, die rechte in Rücknansicht stehend, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg…
Zwei junge Bäuerinnen in Schaffhausen, die linke sitzend, die rechte in Rücknansicht stehend, ca. 1771 – 1772 by georg…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947061/image-person-art-traditionalFree Image from public domain license
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Female portrait clothing painting.
PNG Female portrait clothing painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15478947/png-female-portrait-clothing-paintingView license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peasant Girl Holding Baby in Christening (1863) by Hubert Salentin
Peasant Girl Holding Baby in Christening (1863) by Hubert Salentin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128440/peasant-girl-holding-baby-christening-1863-hubert-salentinFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable ad
Spring sale blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211743/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Stehende Bäuerin nach links, 1837 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
Stehende Bäuerin nach links, 1837 by jakob fürchtegott dielmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952395/stehende-bauerin-nach-links-1837-jakob-furchtegott-dielmannFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Traditional attire woman holding staff
PNG Traditional attire woman holding staff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410454/png-traditional-attire-woman-holding-staffView license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Traditional attire woman holding staff
Traditional attire woman holding staff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372248/traditional-attire-woman-holding-staffView license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Traditional attire cartoon illustration
PNG Traditional attire cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959984/png-traditional-attire-cartoon-illustrationView license