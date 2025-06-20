Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain thailandbrass potsthailand potthailandcreative commonspatternvintagedesignTeapot (19th-20th century) by ThaiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1182 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1773 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPlant shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879860/plant-shop-poster-templateView licenseCoffeepot (c. 1785) by Joseph Anthony Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792004/coffeepot-c-1785-joseph-anthonyFree Image from public domain licenseFamily doodle collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786625/family-doodle-collage-element-set-editable-designView licensePastille Burner (1500s) by Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150069/pastille-burner-1500s-spanishFree Image from public domain licenseFamily neon doodle element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11787121/family-neon-doodle-element-set-editable-designView licenseVessel in the Form of a Seamonster (19th century) by Reinhold Vastershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124978/vessel-the-form-seamonster-19th-century-reinhold-vastersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brass picture frame mockup, editable artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798921/editable-brass-picture-frame-mockup-editable-artworkView licenseSake Pot (late 19th-early 20th century) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142860/sake-pot-late-19th-early-20th-century-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplant shop Instagram post template, editable sale designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7699286/houseplant-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-sale-designView licenseLamp (7th-8th century) by Persianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140280/lamp-7th-8th-century-persianFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBasin (13th century (Medieval)) by Syrian and Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140438/basin-13th-century-medieval-syrian-and-egyptianFree Image from public domain licensePlant shop Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879864/plant-shop-instagram-story-templateView licenseBetel Cutter with Floral Decoration (19th-20th century) by Indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157026/betel-cutter-with-floral-decoration-19th-20th-century-indiaFree Image from public domain licensePlant shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879846/plant-shop-blog-banner-templateView licensePNG Magic lamp teapot craftsmanship porcelain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17546993/png-magic-lamp-teapot-craftsmanship-porcelainView licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTable Clock (1573 (Renaissance)) by Hans Gruber and Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151209/table-clock-1573-renaissance-hans-gruber-and-germanFree Image from public domain licenseShop sale blog banner template, plant store designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696544/shop-sale-blog-banner-template-plant-store-designView licenseMagic lamp teapot craftsmanship porcelain.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17499938/magic-lamp-teapot-craftsmanship-porcelainView licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBelt Fitting (ca. 1800) by Yemenihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146446/belt-fitting-ca-1800-yemeniFree Image from public domain licenseMusic school Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092940/music-school-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseTeapot (ca. 1880) by Orest Fedorovich Kurliukov and Workshop of Fedor Ivanovich Rückerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128738/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStrainer (4th-3rd century BCE (Hellenistic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133694/strainer-4th-3rd-century-bce-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12475801/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseVase with Signs of the Zodiac (12th-early 13th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140337/vase-with-signs-the-zodiac-12th-early-13th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseBangkok city Instagram post template Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040123/bangkok-city-instagram-post-template-facebook-post-templateView licenseLaver (1400s (Late Medieval / Renaissance)) by Netherlandishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148249/laver-1400s-late-medieval-renaissance-netherlandishFree Image from public domain licenseNew cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968936/new-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBowl (14th century (Medieval)) by Iranianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140528/bowl-14th-century-medieval-iranianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable laptop screen mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10929853/editable-laptop-screen-mockupView licenseTripod Incense Burner with Cover (1644-1912 (Ch'ing)) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155722/tripod-incense-burner-with-cover-1644-1912-ching-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330886/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView licensePNG Cauldron cookware cauldron pot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700434/png-cauldron-cookware-cauldron-potView licenseEditable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15330885/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView licensePa. German Teapot (1937) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076184/pa-german-teapot-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseLaptop screen mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186758/laptop-screen-mockup-editable-designView licenseDrinking Cup (Bratina) (1660-1690 (early Modern)) by Russianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136313/drinking-cup-bratina-1660-1690-early-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license