rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cross And Crown Of Thorns And Flowers (1805-1875) by Adolf Schrodter
Save
Edit Image
christmaswatercolor flowers rosevintage christmas illustrationvintage embroideryantique christmas public domainrosecrownflowers
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123500/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
The Cross and Crown of Thorns with a bunch of roses. Chromolithograph.
The Cross and Crown of Thorns with a bunch of roses. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13950942/the-cross-and-crown-thorns-with-bunch-roses-chromolithographFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992466/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Crown thorns floral background
Crown thorns floral background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19636966/crown-thorns-floral-backgroundView license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124258/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Crown thorns floral wallpaper
Crown thorns floral wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21543618/crown-thorns-floral-wallpaperView license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15125225/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Ephemera collage design element set
Editable Ephemera collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173429/editable-ephemera-collage-design-element-setView license
Crown of thorns vintage illustration.
Crown of thorns vintage illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19636003/crown-thorns-vintage-illustrationView license
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Cross of flowers (1875) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…
Cross of flowers (1875) chromolithograph by Olive E. Whitney. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542777/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Crown of thorns vintage wallpaper
Crown of thorns vintage wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21533380/crown-thorns-vintage-wallpaperView license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992467/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
PNG Crown of thorns flowers symbol cross.
PNG Crown of thorns flowers symbol cross.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16389106/png-crown-thorns-flowers-symbol-crossView license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354454/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Monogram JHS in a Flaming Circle (c. 1500) by German 15th Century
Monogram JHS in a Flaming Circle (c. 1500) by German 15th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988171/monogram-jhs-flaming-circle-c-1500-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable photocopy design element set
Editable photocopy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15165875/editable-photocopy-design-element-setView license
Crown of thorns flowers symbol cross.
Crown of thorns flowers symbol cross.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16362960/crown-thorns-flowers-symbol-crossView license
Editable photocopy design element set
Editable photocopy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15164820/editable-photocopy-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068162/quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic statue design element set
Editable aesthetic statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15268603/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView license
Jesus Christ with crown of thorns (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Jesus Christ with crown of thorns (1890). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627631/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vintage wild flower illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253857/png-bloom-blossom-collage-elementView license
PNG Crown of thorns cross daisy flowers.
PNG Crown of thorns cross daisy flowers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16388888/png-crown-thorns-cross-daisy-flowersView license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124285/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Crown of thorns cross daisy flowers.
Crown of thorns cross daisy flowers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16362918/crown-thorns-cross-daisy-flowersView license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Crown of thorns cross lavender flowers.
Crown of thorns cross lavender flowers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16363004/crown-thorns-cross-lavender-flowersView license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15123725/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Ecce Homo, Brustbild, Ego pro te pro me, null by jan frederik schierecke
Ecce Homo, Brustbild, Ego pro te pro me, null by jan frederik schierecke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948557/ecce-homo-brustbild-ego-pro-pro-me-null-jan-frederik-schiereckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086668/sampler-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
The Head of Christ (1520) by Sebald Beham
The Head of Christ (1520) by Sebald Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990851/the-head-christ-1520-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Tis the season poster template
Tis the season poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776470/tis-the-season-poster-templateView license
PNG Crown of thorns cross lavender flowers.
PNG Crown of thorns cross lavender flowers.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16388620/png-crown-thorns-cross-lavender-flowersView license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeley
Ecclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano and Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083432/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-josephine-romano-and-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license