rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bando Mitsugoro III as a footsoldier (Ca. 1810-15 (late Edo)) by Yamatoya and Toyokuni
Save
Edit Image
samuraifacepersonartjapanese artvintagepublic domainillustration
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bando Mitsugoro III or IV as Empress Jingo Kogo (Ca. 1825-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
Bando Mitsugoro III or IV as Empress Jingo Kogo (Ca. 1825-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157548/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bando Mitsugoro III and Autumn Grasses (ca. 1821-1831 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
Bando Mitsugoro III and Autumn Grasses (ca. 1821-1831 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141561/image-background-floral-grassesFree Image from public domain license
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
Asian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bando Mitsugoro III or IV and Sawamura Tossho I as warriors (1831-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuwamasa and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Bando Mitsugoro III or IV and Sawamura Tossho I as warriors (1831-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuwamasa and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157581/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai master fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664443/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Bando Mitsugoro III or IV and Sawamura Tossho I as warriors (1831-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuwamasa and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
Bando Mitsugoro III or IV and Sawamura Tossho I as warriors (1831-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuwamasa and Utagawa Kuniyoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157572/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Watanabe no Tsuna fighting Taroryomon (ca. 1827-40 (late Edo)) by Kawaguchiya and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Watanabe no Tsuna fighting Taroryomon (ca. 1827-40 (late Edo)) by Kawaguchiya and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157493/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
Samurai standoff fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Iwai Hanshiro IV or V as Umegawa; Bando Mitsugoro III as Magoemon (1799-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Unidentified
Iwai Hanshiro IV or V as Umegawa; Bando Mitsugoro III as Magoemon (1799-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Unidentified
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156706/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oba Kagechika and Takiguchi Tsunetoshi (1786-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Oba Kagechika and Takiguchi Tsunetoshi (1786-1864 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141102/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nakamura Shikan II or III as Takenouchi no Sukune (Ca. 1825-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
Nakamura Shikan II or III as Takenouchi no Sukune (Ca. 1825-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157539/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
Seisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142502/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Seichu Oboshi ichidai banashi (ca. 1847-1848 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141821/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Iwai Hanshiro IV or V as Umegawa; Bando Mitsugoro III as Magoemon (1799-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Unidentified
Iwai Hanshiro IV or V as Umegawa; Bando Mitsugoro III as Magoemon (1799-1825 (late Edo)) by Toyokuni and Unidentified
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156704/image-scenery-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spiderweb, giant rat tail, two warriors (1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kagayasu
Spiderweb, giant rat tail, two warriors (1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kagayasu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157794/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fight Scene with Higuchi Jiro Kenko (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Isekane
Fight Scene with Higuchi Jiro Kenko (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Isekane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142472/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Robber Chief Tozoku Jiraiya (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Robber Chief Tozoku Jiraiya (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142446/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya
Kinryu Unkichi Wearing a Dragon Kimono (1857 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Daikokuya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142505/image-dragon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Akugenda Yoshihira and Uji no Hashihime no jo (1811-1832 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Akugenda Yoshihira and Uji no Hashihime no jo (1811-1832 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157474/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shinzaemon's wife Otoki (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izutsuya
Shinzaemon's wife Otoki (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izutsuya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157776/shinzaemons-wife-otoki-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908773/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Raiko's men fight the earth spider (Ca. 1818-25 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Azumaya Daisuke Kinshudo
Raiko's men fight the earth spider (Ca. 1818-25 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Azumaya Daisuke Kinshudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157514/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Yanone (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kagaya Kichibei of Ryogoku
Yanone (1854 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Kagaya Kichibei of Ryogoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142423/yanone-1854-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-kagaya-kichibei-ryogokuFree Image from public domain license
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
Breathe & relax, yoga poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217333/breathe-relax-yoga-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Raiko's men fight the earth spider (Ca. 1818-25 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Azumaya Daisuke Kinshudo
Raiko's men fight the earth spider (Ca. 1818-25 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Azumaya Daisuke Kinshudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157512/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license