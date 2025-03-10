rawpixel
La Comtesse Sollogoub (1818) by Giovanni Domenico Bossi
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
A Young Lady (1800) by Giovanni Domenico Bossi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156887/young-lady-1800-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Young Woman (1805) by Giovanni Domenico Bossi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157432/young-woman-1805-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129026/lady-ca-1890-john-henry-brownFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
La comtesse de Chanteloupe (1817) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125477/comtesse-chanteloupe-1817-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1840) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125952/portrait-woman-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Empress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Larue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125409/empress-marie-louise-1812-andre-leon-larueFree Image from public domain license
Funeral blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView license
Sarah Shippen Lea (Mrs. Thomas Lea) (c. 1798) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026644/sarah-shippen-lea-mrs-thomas-lea-c-1798-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (c. 1490) by Domenico Ghirlandaio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799151/portrait-lady-c-1490-domenico-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Louise Renée de Kerouaille, Duchess D'Aubigny and First Duchess of Portsmouth (1644-1702) by attributed to William Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155717/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a lady, 1787 - 1853
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818575/portrait-lady-1787-1853Free Image from public domain license
Online auction blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205249/online-auction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Saint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123336/portrait-woman-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
A lady (19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157159/lady-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150666/portrait-woman-with-pinks-ca-1540-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Miss Mary Berry (1775-1830) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156519/miss-mary-berry-1775-1830-englishFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125019/portrait-woman-empire-dress-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
PNG Woman showing 2 fingers illustration historical painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482969/png-woman-showing-fingers-illustration-historical-paintingView license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
A Girl (1760-1836) by Jean Urbain Guerin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156428/girl-1760-1836-jean-urbain-guerinFree Image from public domain license