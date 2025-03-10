Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframefacepersonantique frameartvintagepublic domainportraitLa Comtesse Sollogoub (1818) by Giovanni Domenico BossiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1197 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1796 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Young Lady (1800) by Giovanni Domenico Bossihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156887/young-lady-1800-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Woman (1805) by Giovanni Domenico Bossihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157432/young-woman-1805-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseA Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129026/lady-ca-1890-john-henry-brownFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLa comtesse de Chanteloupe (1817) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125477/comtesse-chanteloupe-1817-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1840) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125952/portrait-woman-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseEmpress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Laruehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125409/empress-marie-louise-1812-andre-leon-larueFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView licenseSarah Shippen Lea (Mrs. Thomas Lea) (c. 1798) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026644/sarah-shippen-lea-mrs-thomas-lea-c-1798-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a Lady (c. 1490) by Domenico Ghirlandaiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799151/portrait-lady-c-1490-domenico-ghirlandaioFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseLouise Renée de Kerouaille, Duchess D'Aubigny and First Duchess of Portsmouth (1644-1702) by attributed to William Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155717/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a lady, 1787 - 1853https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818575/portrait-lady-1787-1853Free Image from public domain licenseOnline auction blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205249/online-auction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123336/portrait-woman-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseA lady (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157159/lady-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150666/portrait-woman-with-pinks-ca-1540-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Mary Berry (1775-1830) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156519/miss-mary-berry-1775-1830-englishFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125019/portrait-woman-empire-dress-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licensePNG Woman showing 2 fingers illustration historical painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482969/png-woman-showing-fingers-illustration-historical-paintingView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseA Girl (1760-1836) by Jean Urbain Guerinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156428/girl-1760-1836-jean-urbain-guerinFree Image from public domain license