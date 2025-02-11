rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Krishna and the Cowherds (mid 19th century) by Indian
Save
Edit Image
indian artwork public domain artkrishna ancientindian miniature paintingsindian krishnakrishnapublic domain indiaindiaindian miniature
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
Kali as the Supreme Deity (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139909/kali-the-supreme-deity-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Krishna and Radha (19th century) by Indian
Krishna and Radha (19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156758/krishna-and-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indian
Krishna Pleads with Radha (19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156760/krishna-pleads-with-radha-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cremation of the Demoness Putana, from a Krishna-Lila
Cremation of the Demoness Putana, from a Krishna-Lila
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9705920/cremation-the-demoness-putana-from-krishna-lilaFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
Krishna Subdues Kaliya (ca. 1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139924/krishna-subdues-kaliya-ca-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Islam 101 poster template
Islam 101 poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView license
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
Krishna and Radha as Lovers, from a "Gitagovinda" Series (ca. 1780) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139891/krishna-and-radha-lovers-from-gitagovinda-series-ca-1780-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indian
Lovers near a Duck Pond (ca. 1700) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139777/lovers-near-duck-pond-ca-1700-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
Krishna and Radha Taking Shelter from the Rain (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139882/krishna-and-radha-taking-shelter-from-the-rain-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak poster template
Eid Mubarak poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273502/eid-mubarak-poster-templateView license
Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhan
Krishna Lifting Mount Govardhan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715411/krishna-lifting-mount-govardhanFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
Radha's Tryst with Krishna (ca. 1825) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139956/radhas-tryst-with-krishna-ca-1825-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
Krishna Dancing with Gopis (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139887/krishna-dancing-with-gopis-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Capture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indian
Capture of Demons in Lanka (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139896/capture-demons-lanka-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
Indian art & culture Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538746/indian-art-culture-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Shiva and His Family (early 19th century) by Indian
Shiva and His Family (early 19th century) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139910/shiva-and-his-family-early-19th-century-indianFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
Indian art & culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731606/indian-art-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
"Radha with Her Confidant, Pining for Krishna", Folio from the "Second" or "Tehri Garhwal" Gita Govinda (Song of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16265469/image-paper-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture blog banner template, editable text
Indian culture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696284/indian-culture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Krishna slaying a demon with the aid of a cow, is watched by several cowherds with Indian deities in the distance. Gouache…
Krishna slaying a demon with the aid of a cow, is watched by several cowherds with Indian deities in the distance. Gouache…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13953689/image-cartoon-cow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Saraswati puja poster template
Saraswati puja poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602282/saraswati-puja-poster-templateView license
Krishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indian
Krishna Kills Aghasura (1675-1700) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139752/krishna-kills-aghasura-1675-1700-indianFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView license
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
Lakshmana Fights Indrajit (1775-1800) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139884/lakshmana-fights-indrajit-1775-1800-indianFree Image from public domain license
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
Lakshi Puja Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12818032/lakshi-puja-facebook-cover-templateView license
Stadt mit einem alten Turm am Wasser, vorne eine Frau bei einem Knaben mit zwei Schafen, null by pieter bartholomeusz.…
Stadt mit einem alten Turm am Wasser, vorne eine Frau bei einem Knaben mit zwei Schafen, null by pieter bartholomeusz.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936739/image-cow-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
Lakshmi puja blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12712572/lakshmi-puja-blog-banner-templateView license
Sugriva's Farewell (1700-1725) by Indian
Sugriva's Farewell (1700-1725) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139792/sugrivas-farewell-1700-1725-indianFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Rādhā and Krishna embrace in the countryside. Chromolithograph, 1882.
Rādhā and Krishna embrace in the countryside. Chromolithograph, 1882.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955262/radha-and-krishna-embrace-the-countryside-chromolithograph-1882Free Image from public domain license