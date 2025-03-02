Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese public domainfacepersonartpublic domainclothingpaintingjapaneseNakamura Utaemon III or IV as Jirosaku (Ca. 1835-42 (late Edo)) by Aritaya Kiyoemon and Utagawa KuniyoshiOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 829 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1243 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKokon haiyu (1862 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142671/kokon-haiyu-1862-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead portrait, view from Shountei(?) (01/1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157798/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAkugenda Yoshihira and Uji no Hashihime no jo (1811-1832 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157476/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jiheihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseImakuni About to Kill Omiwa for Blood (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142568/imakuni-about-kill-omiwa-for-blood-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142675/kokin-haiyu-nigao-daizen-1863-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseJuni dan zoku Kanadehon chushingura (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Mitaya Kihachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMitate Sanko no Uchi (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142561/mitate-sanko-uchi-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142497/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugawara denju tenarai kagami (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142361/sugawara-denju-tenarai-kagami-1852-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseImayo oshi-e kagami (1859 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142594/imayo-oshi-e-kagami-1859-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actors Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Kōno Moronao and Nakamura Fukusuke I as Momoi Wakasanosuke (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142458/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKonjaku ji teso (1855 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Izutsuyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142479/konjaku-teso-1855-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iii-and-izutsuyaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanadehon chushingura (ca. 1819-1842 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanokihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141544/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRaiko's men fight the earth spider (Ca. 1818-25 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Azumaya Daisuke Kinshudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157512/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeisho nana i-ro-ha (1856 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Yamamotoya Heikichi Eikyudohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142468/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licenseSoga Goro and Kobayashi Asahina (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Tsuruya Kiemonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142527/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBando Mitsugoro III or IV and Sawamura Tossho I as warriors (1831-1832 (late Edo)) by Kuwamasa and Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157581/image-face-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099595/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseBasho's frog poem, actor's portrait (Ca. 1847-48 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Nakani of Terifurichohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157713/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseArashi Kanjuro as Giheiji in Mud (ca. 1821-1841 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Omiya Heihachihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141545/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license